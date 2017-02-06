 
Boomerang Depot Launches their Complete 13 Boomerang Collection

Great for Beginners, Kids, Teens and Adults. Free Shipping on Orders over $50
 
SAN DIEGO - Feb. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Ever try shopping for a boomerang online? It is almost impossible to find a US distributor or manufacture for quality boomerangs. Until now! Boomerang Depot just released their entire line of returning boomerangs, starting at $27.95. They are your one stop shop for any US customer looking for a well-priced, reliable wooden boomerang. With their easy to navigate website and there large amount of inventory, they are quickly making a name for themselves.

BoomerangDepot.com is based out of Southern California and ships throughout the United States. They are a family ran business that strives at providing top tier boomerangs for beginners, kids, teens and adults. There prices are extremely reasonable and they offer free shipping on all orders of $50. They manufacture hundreds of each model and keep them in stock every day of the week. My personal favorite boomerangs are:

-Oriole

-Blue Dream

Here are a few features of my pleasant shopping experience with Boomerang Depot:

-Great High Quality Photos: boomerangs looked identical to pictures on site

-Received a Coupon Code for any future order

-Ordered product and it was delivered next day!

-Website functionality and navigation was simple to use

-Boomerang returns 100%!!!!!

In the future, they plan on increasing the size of their operations to hopefully fill the demand for their hand crafted products. I would recommend any Boomerang from their facility as a great gift or toy.

Here is some background, straight from their website: https://www.boomerangdepot.com/

Contact@BoomerangDepot.com
***@boomerangdepot.com
Tags:Boomerangs, Wooden boomerangs, Australian Boomerangs
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:San Diego - California - United States
