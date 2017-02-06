News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Boomerang Depot Launches their Complete 13 Boomerang Collection
Great for Beginners, Kids, Teens and Adults. Free Shipping on Orders over $50
BoomerangDepot.com is based out of Southern California and ships throughout the United States. They are a family ran business that strives at providing top tier boomerangs for beginners, kids, teens and adults. There prices are extremely reasonable and they offer free shipping on all orders of $50. They manufacture hundreds of each model and keep them in stock every day of the week. My personal favorite boomerangs are:
-Oriole
-Blue Dream
Here are a few features of my pleasant shopping experience with Boomerang Depot:
-Great High Quality Photos: boomerangs looked identical to pictures on site
-Received a Coupon Code for any future order
-Ordered product and it was delivered next day!
-Website functionality and navigation was simple to use
-Boomerang returns 100%!!!!!
In the future, they plan on increasing the size of their operations to hopefully fill the demand for their hand crafted products. I would recommend any Boomerang from their facility as a great gift or toy.
Here is some background, straight from their website: https://www.boomerangdepot.com/
Contact
Contact@BoomerangDepot.com
***@boomerangdepot.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse