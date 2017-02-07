Country(s)
Industry News
Turnaround Expert, Performance-Focused Entrepreneur and Operations Leader, Chris Larkins, Joins CEO Coaching International
"Chris has deep experience working directly with business owners, helping them transform their businesses in the face of financial distress, adverse market conditions or deteriorating performance,"
Prior to joining CEO Coaching International, Larkins served as COO of a major AT&T authorized retail chain, with more than 500 stores nationwide. During his tenure, Larkins instituted aggressive changes, rapidly taking failing stores to record sales and profits. He also sharply boosted gross margins across all locations, and built a team that successfully integrated and supported 300 new stores in less than 3 years. He continues to serve this company in a strategic advisory role.
CEO Coaching International is known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused Entrepreneurs in a data-driven and measurable way to meaningful exits.
