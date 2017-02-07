 

Turnaround Expert, Performance-Focused Entrepreneur and Operations Leader, Chris Larkins, Joins CEO Coaching International

 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs, announced today Chris Larkins as its newest coach.  Larkins is a seasoned executive with 20 years' experience boosting performance at both established and distressed companies across different industries.

"Chris has deep experience working directly with business owners, helping them transform their businesses in the face of financial distress, adverse market conditions or deteriorating performance," says Mark Moses, CEO and Founder of CEO Coaching International. "I look forward to him helping his clients unlock new profit and growth."

Prior to joining CEO Coaching International, Larkins served as COO of a major AT&T authorized retail chain, with more than 500 stores nationwide.  During his tenure, Larkins instituted aggressive changes, rapidly taking failing stores to record sales and profits.  He also sharply boosted gross margins across all locations, and built a team that successfully integrated and supported 300 new stores in less than 3 years.  He continues to serve this company in a strategic advisory role.

CEO Coaching International is known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused Entrepreneurs in a data-driven and measurable way to meaningful exits.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

