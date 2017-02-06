News By Tag
PR-PQ™ celebrates fifth year as public relations resource for start-ups and smaller companies
Murphy said, "People can't buy what they don't know exists, so we decided to build a program that will get the word out quickly. PR-PDQ™ provides a quality package that will launch a start-up company's public relations effort pretty darn quickly and at a reasonable price. The smaller company with the smaller budget benefits from using the PR-PDQ™ program."
Murphy co-founded the regional public relations and marketing strategy firm with her husband John Murphy in 1992 and has over 25 years of experience in public relations, marketing strategy, personal branding, and thought leadership.
Judi Murphy has served on community committees and non-profit boards including board chair of Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, board member of Tempo Waukesha, board chair of Visit Brookfield (Brookfield Convention & Visitors Bureau), board chair of Metropolitan Speakers Council, and on small business advisory boards for WCTC and Herzing University. She is a member of Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) and continues as a 25-year member of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce where she is chair of the communications council and a new member ambassador.
Murphy's interest in marketing strategy has also led her to be a member of the City of Brookfield's marketing sub-committee of the economic development committee as well as a member of the City's 2020 Master Plan committee. She is a guest speaker on business ethics at Carroll University and WCTC.
Murphy Associates provides public relations and marketing strategy services to southeastern Wisconsin companies and provides expertise to help business owners and CEOs achieve their growth goals. For more information on Murphy Associates, contact Judi Murphy at 262-786-7424 or judi@marketingwithmurphy.com, and www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
