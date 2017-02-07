 
Singer & songwriter CARMEN PEREZ Gives You "Just What The Doctor Ordered"

Musician and TV Actress Carmen Perez ("Lucha Underground") Brings Some Good Medicine - "Just What The Doctor Ordered."
 
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Debuting and charting with dance music just a few years ago (Billboard's Top 40 Hot Dance Club Play & Top 10 UK Commercial Pop Charts, "Emergency" & "Overload", and Carmen's UK chart topper, the Super Stylers remix of "Run Little Devil"), Carmen Perez launches her first passion pop music project since then. The music EP titled "Space Girl" has been featured in several media outlets such as The Hype Magazine, Rude Boy, Billboard and Broadway World.

"Perez has skills, a huge load of confidence and an awesome amount of creativity which is packed in every song she releases." – KMS Music Blog. The EP single "Just What The Doctor Ordered" and its music video have received rave reviews, in particular by KMS Music Blog. To read full review, this is the link: http://musicblog.kms-saulgau.de/2017/01/18/carmen-perez-just-what-the-doctor-ordered/

After her music debut success, Carmen decided to attend music school to improve her skills, getting accepted into an Herb Alpert Applied Program and studying music theory & musicianship. Although at school, her repertoire was singing jazz & latin jazz standards, she met hit pop songwriter/producer Sigurd Røsnes, and they eventually decided to work together on this EP.

Carmen currently has a popular recurring role as Captain Vasquez on the Robert Rodriguez/Mark Burnett hit Emmy-Nominated TV series "Lucha Underground" on El Rey Network. She has over 60 acting credits and has exhibited and sold her paintings internationally. Carmen is proud to have served her country on active duty in the U.S. Army for 6 years.

"She is producing mainstream medicine for the audience. Just what the doctor ordered." – KMS Music Blog

Links:

www.carmenperez.net

www.facebook.com/CarmenPerezArt

www.twitter.com/CarmenPerezArt

www.instagram.com/CarmenPerezArt

Julia Fairbanks at Skywalk Productions
***@skywalkproductions.com
Source:Carmen Perez
Email:***@skywalkproductions.com Email Verified
