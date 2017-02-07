News By Tag
Singer & songwriter CARMEN PEREZ Gives You "Just What The Doctor Ordered"
Musician and TV Actress Carmen Perez ("Lucha Underground") Brings Some Good Medicine - "Just What The Doctor Ordered."
"Perez has skills, a huge load of confidence and an awesome amount of creativity which is packed in every song she releases." – KMS Music Blog. The EP single "Just What The Doctor Ordered" and its music video have received rave reviews, in particular by KMS Music Blog. To read full review, this is the link: http://musicblog.kms-
After her music debut success, Carmen decided to attend music school to improve her skills, getting accepted into an Herb Alpert Applied Program and studying music theory & musicianship. Although at school, her repertoire was singing jazz & latin jazz standards, she met hit pop songwriter/producer Sigurd Røsnes, and they eventually decided to work together on this EP.
Carmen currently has a popular recurring role as Captain Vasquez on the Robert Rodriguez/Mark Burnett hit Emmy-Nominated TV series "Lucha Underground"
"She is producing mainstream medicine for the audience. Just what the doctor ordered." – KMS Music Blog
