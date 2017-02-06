Country(s)
Industry News
The Pet Gal Welcomes A Team Member!
The Pet Gal Welcomes Ann Evans To Join Our Georgetown, Texas Team.
Pet Gal Ann, originally from Australia, used to show her lighter side by telling people "Pedro" who made the move with her had an accent when he barked. Shortly after arriving here, "Chelsea" a Maine Coon mix kitty quickly became a member of the family. Together they traveled across the US including living in New Jersey, North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, Washington, New Mexico, and finally Texas. Though "Pedro" and "Chelsea" both have crossed the Rainbow Bridge, Ann has continued to grow her fur family by adopting rescues, "Remy" a sweet outgoing fox terrier mix, and "Taffi" a small shy calico kitty.
She owned a pet sitting business in Florida for two years, where she cared for many dogs and cats. She spent time at Best Friends Sanctuary in Utah – volunteering with dogs and cats- a wonderful experience! She has always loved pet photography and perfected her abilities by taking photos of her and friend's pets prior to working with a rescue group in Arizona doing Santa Paws photos for three consecutive years. Her philosophy is to treat every pet as if they were her own and feels like it has helped her bond with every pet she has cared for.
The Pet Gal Georgetown is excited to have Pet Gal Ann join our team, and look forward to introducing her to our clients and their pets.
Contact
Susan Anderson
***@thepetgal.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse