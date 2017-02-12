 
News By Tag
* Parenting
* Family
* Parenthood
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cypress
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1211109876

Should Parents and Their Children Be Friends? Can They?

Denika Carothers, The Relationship Transformer, talks with This Woman Knows Editor-in-Chief, Lisa N. Alexander, about why vulnerability, honesty, and respect are necessary when it comes to parents fostering a relationship with their children.
 
 
Denika Carothers, the Relationship Transformer
Denika Carothers, the Relationship Transformer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Parenting
Family
Parenthood

Industry:
Family

Location:
Cypress - Texas - US

CYPRESS, Texas - Feb. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- In preparation of The Whole Woman Virtual Summit to be held March 27-31, 2017, summit co-host, Lisa N. Alexander interviews Denika Carothers, The Relationship Transformation on what can be one of life's more complicated relationship—the parent/child relationship.

Carothers believes that parenting is an intentional act and friendships are possible with children even when they are young. Later in the interview, Carothers also says that if parents want respect they have to give respect and speaks out against using social media to shame children.

Carothers is a speaker at this year's The Whole Woman Virtual Summit and will speak on The Loving Mirror: What Your Relationships Can Teach You About Yourself.

The summit is a weeklong event curated to bring women new, passionate voices in the areas of mind, body, spirit, work, relationships and justice and is curated by Alexander and Certified Christian Life Coach and businesswoman, Kerry Connelly. In addition to topics such as women's health and personal development, conversations about social justice, racism, white allies, and feminism, will be addressed as well.

The Whole Woman Virtual Summit will also feature a special panel discussion on the very timely topics of social justice, racism, and global sisterhood.

Other summit speakers include Gioia DeCari, Dr. Megan Fleming Ph.D., Cordelia Gaffar, Shoshanna Hecht, Dani Hughes, Catrice M. Jackson, Azalea McKinney, Idelette McVicker, Jory Micah, Osheta Moore, April Peters, Valerie Sanchez, Kate Schell and Alyssa Snow.

You can watch the interview in its entirety at https://youtu.be/bQrqJqFPFRQ



Summit participants can save $20 off registration by using the discount code WWS17TWK. To hear Carothers speak, register online at http://www.thewholewomansummit.com/registration/

Contact
Lisa N. Alexander
***@ellisvalin.com
End
Source:This Woman Knows
Email:***@ellisvalin.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 12, 2017
PrettyWork Creative PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share