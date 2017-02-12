Should Parents and Their Children Be Friends? Can They?

Denika Carothers, The Relationship Transformer, talks with This Woman Knows Editor-in-Chief, Lisa N. Alexander, about why vulnerability, honesty, and respect are necessary when it comes to parents fostering a relationship with their children.

• Cypress - Texas - US CYPRESS, Texas - Feb. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- In preparation of The Whole Woman Virtual Summit to be held March 27-31, 2017, summit co-host, Lisa N. Alexander interviews Denika Carothers, The Relationship Transformation on what can be one of life's more complicated relationship— the parent/child relationship.



Carothers believes that parenting is an intentional act and friendships are possible with children even when they are young. Later in the interview, Carothers also says that if parents want respect they have to give respect and speaks out against using social media to shame children.



Carothers is a speaker at this year's The Whole Woman Virtual Summit and will speak on The Loving Mirror: What Your Relationships Can Teach You About Yourself.



The summit is a weeklong event curated to bring women new, passionate voices in the areas of mind, body, spirit, work, relationships and justice and is curated by Alexander and Certified Christian Life Coach and businesswoman, Kerry Connelly. In addition to topics such as women's health and personal development, conversations about social justice, racism, white allies, and feminism, will be addressed as well.



The Whole Woman Virtual Summit will also feature a special panel discussion on the very timely topics of social justice, racism, and global sisterhood.



Other summit speakers include Gioia DeCari, Dr. Megan Fleming Ph.D., Cordelia Gaffar, Shoshanna Hecht, Dani Hughes, Catrice M. Jackson, Azalea McKinney, Idelette McVicker, Jory Micah, Osheta Moore, April Peters, Valerie Sanchez, Kate Schell and Alyssa Snow.



You can watch the interview in its entirety at







Summit participants can save $20 off registration by using the discount code WWS17TWK. To hear Carothers speak, register online at



