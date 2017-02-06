News By Tag
Techne Drifts launches the Upper Egypt Entrepreneurship Road Show
From Aswan, to Mansoura and Port Said, this roadshow is set to change the entrepreneurial landscape.
The three drifts in the format of a road show will kick-start by Upper Egypt, as a one-day summit in three different cities Assiut, Sohag and Aswan on the 14th, 15th & 17th of February 2017 respectively. Then upcoming Delta and Canal drifts will soon follow. Thereby, Techne Drifts, literally operates as an all-year-round 1 day events travelling through Egyptian governorates.
Techne Summit 2016 was a blockbuster, bringing together technology experts from around the world, connecting them with startups and building bridges between entrepreneurial ecosystems. "I am already looking forward to seeing what the next summit brings," says H.E. Stephen Fakan, U.S Consul General. Looks like Techne Drifts has the perfect answer, proving that energetic entrepreneurial determination must carry on with the road show.
Opening channels of communication between startups, investors, mentors, universities, government and large companies, the three drifts will have the same program, networking events, workshops, inspiring talks, and panel discussions. The Sohag Event taking place on the 15th of February has the privilege of presenting Giza systems "Fab Lab on wheels," an initiative supported by USAID's project to strengthen entrepreneurship and enterprise development (SEED). This is a mobile Fabrication Lab housed in a bus touring different governorates promoting entrepreneurship and supplying local communities with accessibility to fabrication equipment and workshops.
Got limited technical or business background? Don't worry! Just come join. The diversity of domains grants a place for all colors of interests: developers, designers, CTOs and computer science types as well as business, marketing and social media and a lot more. Get ready to meet investors, speakers and startups from Cairo, who will be joining to share their experiences with entrepreneurs from Upper Egypt. What better way than transferring expertise from international companies to Egyptian startups?
With so much untouched potential in Egyptian youth, the three Techne drifts come with promising opportunities not only to explore innovative projects but to support their growth and guarantee their sustainability. Beyond doubt the task is not easy but with opening channels of communication between Egyptian startups and large companies, providing investment opportunities is viable through both incubators and accelerator programs.
Mohamed El Dallal, Co-founder of Techne Summit confirmed: "Techne Summit this year has featured startups in different stages, from the idea stage startups to ones who have raised millions in funding." Parting from here, Techne Drifts are on the same track with a more focusing vision on the Upper Egypt, Delta and Canal regions; with the dedication to establish more synergy in startups communities and aiming to put the positive persistence and motivation of entrepreneurs into action to reach the Egypt we all dream to see.
Basically, the Drifts aim to provide entrepreneurs with resources to ensure compatible healthy startup communities including funding, know-how, talent, tools and services, exposures and marketplace. It's all about connecting the ecosystem and developing partnerships, engaging all leaders and feeders of each startup community. Long story short the event offers chances and opens the pathway towards endless possibilities for countless business collaboration opportunities between different parties interested in growing in Egypt. With more enterprises established, creating an economic value, the drifts are dedicated to positively contribute to solving Egypt's most critical problems.
Upper Egypt Drift will be in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the U.S. Consulate in Alexandria, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), and USAID's SEED project, as well as Arab Academy for Science & Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT), Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT), and the Integrated Technology Transfer Unit (ITTU), to make this event a booming success in the world of entrepreneurship.
Don't miss the chance to be part of it. Book your FREE seat now on the Techne Drifts website http://www.TechneDrifts.com
