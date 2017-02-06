News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GE,Duetsche Bank,Vimpelcom,Pfizer,Skanska and others to speak at 8th Anti-Corruption Compliance
GCM Parker will host its flagship compliance compliance conference in Prague: "8th Annual Business Ethics Anti-Corruption & Fraud Prevention Strategies in CEE, SEE & CIS" on the 23rd and 24th of March 2017
This 2 day unique forum now in its 8th year will feature practical case study presentations from Chief Compliance Officers, General Counsels and Fraud Investigation experts. The conference will give you practical insights on Anti-Corruption compliance across a wide jurisdiction including Austria, Poland, Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Hungary, South Eastern Europe, Ukraine, Russia & CIS.
Key topics include:
How to implement an effective Anti-Corruption compliance program in Central & Eastern Europe
Learn how to reduce corruption risks when doing business in high risk countries
Get updates on local Anti-corruptions laws and recent enforcements
Learn how you can manage corruption risks in the supply chain and when dealing with third parties, distributors and agents
Get the latest on how to conduct an effective fraud and compliance investigation
http://www.gcmparker.com/
Contact
Klara Williams
klaraw@gcmparker.com
+442032864071
klaraw@gcmparker.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse