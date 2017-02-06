 
News By Tag
* FCPA, Bribery
* Investigations, Fraud
* Compliance CEE
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* prague
  prague
  Czech Republic
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1211109876

GE,Duetsche Bank,Vimpelcom,Pfizer,Skanska and others to speak at 8th Anti-Corruption Compliance

GCM Parker will host its flagship compliance compliance conference in Prague: "8th Annual Business Ethics Anti-Corruption & Fraud Prevention Strategies in CEE, SEE & CIS" on the 23rd and 24th of March 2017
 
PRAGUE, Czech Republic - Feb. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Acquiring new companies, expanding into new markets, high employee turnover or engaging third parties, sales agents and distributors can expose a business to significant compliance risk. Recent research across Europe has shown that companies will be increasingly exposed to Fraud & Corruption in 2017. With recent news of bribery investigations in Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, Ukraine, Romania and other countries in CEE, Corporate Fraud and Corruption is taking centre stage in Europe. While most companies have Ethics & Anti-Corruption compliance programs, they may always not be effective especially when operating in less transparent jurisdictions.

This 2 day unique forum now in its 8th year will feature practical case study presentations from Chief Compliance Officers, General Counsels and Fraud Investigation experts. The conference will give you practical insights on Anti-Corruption compliance across a wide jurisdiction including Austria, Poland, Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Hungary, South Eastern Europe, Ukraine, Russia & CIS.

Key topics include:

How to implement an effective Anti-Corruption compliance program in Central & Eastern Europe

Learn how to reduce corruption risks when doing business in high risk countries

Get updates on local Anti-corruptions laws and recent enforcements

Learn how you can manage corruption risks in the supply chain and when dealing with third parties, distributors and agents

Get the latest on how to conduct an effective fraud and compliance investigation

http://www.gcmparker.com/gcm-conference-listing?menuid=0&...

Contact
Klara Williams
klaraw@gcmparker.com
+442032864071
klaraw@gcmparker.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gcmparker.com
Posted By:***@gcmparker.com Email Verified
Tags:FCPA, Bribery, Investigations, Fraud, Compliance CEE
Industry:Legal
Location:prague - prague - Czech Republic
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GCM Parker PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share