"Award Winning" 2017 Chrysler Pacifica "The Comfort Of Home On The Road"
The all-new Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017, is MotorWeek's 2017 Drivers' Choice Award "Best Minivan."
"There's a lot to love about the 2017 Pacifica – Chrysler's new-generation 'family mover,'" said John Davis, creator and host of MotorWeek, television's original automotive magazine. "The ride and handling are much improved, the cabin is a lot quieter and the seats more comfortable. Even the operation of their exclusive Stow 'n Go seating has been made easier. Then there is technology candy from the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen, the Uconnect Theater for rear occupants, and a host of state-of-the-art safety and security features."
Known as one of the auto industry's most coveted honors, the MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards were announced at the largest consumer-driven auto show in North America, the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. In selecting the annual Drivers' Choice Awards, the MotorWeek editorial staff evaluates more than 150 cars, trucks and sport utility vehicles every year. Winners are chosen based on driving performance, technology, practicality, fuel efficiency and value for the dollar.
All Drivers' Choice Award winners are featured on MotorWeek.org and will be appearing on a special episode (#3623) of MotorWeek airing on public television stations beginning February 11, 2017, and on cable's Velocity beginning February 10, 2017.
About the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica
The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today's families and has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017.
The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range.
About Chrysler Brand
The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology all at an extraordinary value since the company was founded in 1925.
Whether it is the family-room-
The Chrysler brand's succession of innovative product introductions continues to solidify the brand's standing as the leader in design, engineering and value. The premium for the Chrysler brand is in the product, not the price.
FCA, the seventh-largest automaker in the world based on total annual vehicle sales, is an international automotive group. FCA is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."
