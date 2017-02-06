News By Tag
Moms Mean Business at Tampa Bay StartupWeek
A Mompreneur is "a woman who sets up and runs her own business in addition to caring for her young child or children". Hear their survival tips as they face the challenges in balancing a business and family. Because moms mean business!
Speakers:
Stacey Banks-Houston, Director Women's Business Centre
Colette Glover Hannah, Founder Hannah's Shoebox
Karla Campos, Founder Entrepreneur Moms Club/ Social Media Sass
Colleen Meloff, Founder Carefull Catch
Quinn Reitz, Founder Nursing Queen
Date: Feb 14,2017
Time: 3-4 PM
Location: The Hip Hop Room, 1701 N Franklin St Tampa FL
Tampa Bay StartupWeek is an amazing 5 day event packed with information for those interested in entrepreneurship, starting or growing a business, and technology. The event is completely free. Thousands of attendees are expected Feb 13-17, 2017.
There's a session for everyone, even for kids. https://tampabay.startupweek.co/
Attendees are guaranteed to learn from business, tech, marketing, media, & government leaders.
Karla Campos
***@socialmediasass.com
