 
News By Tag
* Entrepreneur Moms
* Startups
* Women
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1211109876


Moms Mean Business at Tampa Bay StartupWeek

 
 
tampa startupweek entrepreneur moms
tampa startupweek entrepreneur moms
TAMPA, Fla. - Feb. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Women's Business Centre presents: Moms Mean Business: The Life of a Mompreneur at Tampa Bay StartupWeek.

A Mompreneur is "a woman who sets up and runs her own business in addition to caring for her young child or children".  Hear their survival tips as they face the challenges in balancing a business and family. Because moms mean business!

Speakers:
Stacey Banks-Houston, Director Women's Business Centre
Colette Glover Hannah, Founder Hannah's Shoebox
Karla Campos, Founder Entrepreneur Moms Club/ Social Media Sass
Colleen Meloff, Founder Carefull Catch
Quinn Reitz, Founder Nursing Queen

Date: Feb 14,2017
Time: 3-4 PM
Location: The Hip Hop Room, 1701 N Franklin St Tampa FL

Tampa Bay StartupWeek is an amazing 5 day event packed with information for those interested in entrepreneurship, starting or growing a business, and technology. The event is completely free. Thousands of attendees are expected Feb 13-17, 2017.

There's a session for everyone, even for kids. https://tampabay.startupweek.co/
Attendees are guaranteed to learn from business, tech, marketing, media, & government leaders.

Contact
Karla Campos
***@socialmediasass.com
End
Source:Entrepreneur Moms Club
Email:***@socialmediasass.com
Posted By:***@socialmediasass.com Email Verified
Tags:Entrepreneur Moms, Startups, Women
Industry:Business
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Social Media Sass PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share