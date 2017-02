Moms Mean Business at Tampa Bay StartupWeek

tampa startupweek entrepreneur moms

Contact

Karla Campos

***@socialmediasass.com Karla Campos

End

-- The Women's Business Centre presents: Moms Mean Business: The Life of a Mompreneur at Tampa Bay StartupWeek.is "a woman who sets up and runs her own business in addition to caring for her young child or children". Hear their survival tips as they face the challenges in balancing a business and family. Because moms mean business!Stacey Banks-Houston, Director Women's Business CentreColette Glover Hannah, Founder Hannah's ShoeboxKarla Campos, Founder Entrepreneur Moms Club/ Social Media SassColleen Meloff, Founder Carefull CatchQuinn Reitz, Founder Nursing QueenDate: Feb 14,2017Time: 3-4 PMLocation: The Hip Hop Room, 1701 N Franklin St Tampa FLTampa Bay StartupWeek is an amazing 5 day event packed with information for those interested in entrepreneurship, starting or growing a business, and technology. The event is completely free. Thousands of attendees are expected Feb 13-17, 2017.There's a session for everyone, even for kids. https://tampabay.startupweek.co/ Attendees are guaranteed to learn from business, tech, marketing, media, & government leaders.