News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
KADS New York Presents at the 18th Annual Boston Print Fair
KADS New York is pleased to announce our presentation at the 18th Annual Boston Print Fair, April 6-9 at The Cyclorama, showing exquisite modern and contemporary prints and mixed media works created by renowned European artists.
Our highlights include a suite of Kamila Stanclova's color etchings Changing or Undressing the Skin (1990) and Hide Your Tears Under You Eyelids (1994);Dusan Kallay's black and white lithograph Homage to Pieter Breughel (2011), and Jiri Anderle's bewildering Open Door, Milada (1979)—an intaglio print in collection of MoMA New York. We will feature large black and white mezzotints by Dalibor Smutny revealing monumental forms derived from nature, bathed in light, including the award winning work Now (2014). A suite of striking black and white digital prints with accents of bright red, yellow and blue lines by Eduard Ovcacek including Power of The Powerless (2014) will be offered—an example of photo-based approach in the artist's printmaking practice constructing a computer imagery from his earlier letteristic experiments with burnt collage. Katerina Kyselica's new suite of ten etchings entitled 10 Levels To Reach Gold exemplifies the use of a limited edition in combination with painting—using acrylic gold, to further the concept of a series that questions family values. Etchings by Katarina Vavrova, also hand-colored and published as a variable edition, then offer an insight into a fantastic and poetic world of graciously rendered surreal characters.
As part of our mission to enhance the art collectors' understanding of printmaking as a multifaceted art discipline, our magazine Celebrating Print on modern and contemporary print will be available at the fair.
date
Thursday, April 6, Gala Preview, 5:30 - 8:30 PM
Friday, April 7, 1:00 - 8:00 PM
Saturday, April 8, 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sunday, April 9, 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
venue
The Cyclorama, Boston Center For The Arts
539 Tremont St
Boston, MA 02116
KADS New York, booth 3s.
More information at http://www.kadsny.com.
KADS New York is an art dealership with consulting practice based in New York City specializing in European modern and contemporary fine art prints and other works on paper, offering collectors a wide range of works created by renowned as well as emerging artists. KADS New York is the publisher of Celebrating Print Magazine, http://www.celebratingprint.com.
Contact
Helen Dvorsky
***@kadsny.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse