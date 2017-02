KADS New York Presents at the 18th Annual Boston Print Fair

KADS New York is pleased to announce our presentation at the 18th Annual Boston Print Fair, April 6-9 at The Cyclorama, showing exquisite modern and contemporary prints and mixed media works created by renowned European artists.

Kamila Stanclova, color etchings

-- The Boston Print Fair is part of the 10th Annual AD20/21: Art & Design of the 20th & 21st Centuries, the only modern to contemporary show and sale in New England. KADS New York will offer art collectors a unique opportunity to review traditional and digital works of prolific European printmakers and draftsmen with excellent command of the medium and fertile imagination.Our highlights include a suite of Kamila Stanclova's color etchings(1990) and(1994);Dusan Kallay's black and white lithograph(2011), and Jiri Anderle's bewildering(1979)—an intaglio print in collection of MoMA New York. We will feature large black and white mezzotints by Dalibor Smutny revealing monumental forms derived from nature, bathed in light, including the award winning work(2014). A suite of striking black and white digital prints with accents of bright red, yellow and blue lines by Eduard Ovcacek including(2014) will be offered—an example of photo-based approach in the artist's printmaking practice constructing a computer imagery from his earlier letteristic experiments with burnt collage. Katerina Kyselica's new suite of ten etchings entitledexemplifies the use of a limited edition in combination with painting—using acrylic gold, to further the concept of a series that questions family values. Etchings by Katarina Vavrova, also hand-colored and published as a variable edition, then offer an insight into a fantastic and poetic world of graciously rendered surreal characters.As part of our mission to enhance the art collectors' understanding of printmaking as a multifaceted art discipline, our magazineon modern and contemporary print will be available at the fair.Friday, April 7, 1:00 - 8:00 PMSaturday, April 8, 11:00 AM - 8:00 PMSunday, April 9, 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM539 Tremont StBoston, MA 02116KADS New York, booth 3s.More information at http://www.kadsny.com is an art dealership with consulting practice based in New York City specializing in European modern and contemporary fine art prints and other works on paper, offering collectors a wide range of works created by renowned as well as emerging artists. KADS New York is the publisher of