Fresh new concept of an all in-house Wedding shop for busy brides came in Caterham Surrey

Wednesday 11th January 2017 marked a very important date for the Wedding Lookbook. The new Concept and unique Wedding shop opening evening
 
CATERHAM, England - Feb. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Wednesday 11th January 2017 marked a very important date for the Wedding Lookbook. The new Concept and unique Wedding shop opening evening.

The night was perfect with the shop full of excited friendly faces. Allowing people to feel welcome and at home whilst giving them the opportunity to ask our team any questions that they have. The event allowed our local potential customers to come and have a look at our beautiful dresses and become better equated with the team. Wednesday night started with amazing food, drink and company which only grew throughout the night as more and more happy faces appeared.

The shop had never looked more picturesque with our beautiful bridal dresses (https://weddinglookbook.co.uk/collections/wedding-dresses), accessories and two stunning bridal models. The night consisted of champagne, dresses and ecstatic brides the perfect way to celebrate the opening of this exciting new business.

One stop wedding shop for UK Brides & Groom in Surrey. Wedding dresses (https://weddinglookbook.co.uk/collections/wedding-dresses), Men's Suits hire, Wedding photography, flowers,creative design & wedding packages.

