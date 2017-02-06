News By Tag
WMD with New Solutions for Optimizing Business Processes at CeBIT 2017
New developments of xSuite clear away isolated technical solutions and establish end-to-end digital processes
WMD's xSuite links different processes with the most advanced technology on a standardized platform. The beginning of the process chain is the digital postal receipt solution Mailroom for the automatic content-based classification of incoming mail. As a distribution station, it receives documents from diverse sources, processes them and, by means of a ruleset, forwards them automatically to the internal system. What is new for the CeBIT is that this workflow engine distributes the "work packages" and deposits them in the archive. WMD's electronic processing of inbound invoices is a best-practice solution that fully covers processing of inbound invoices with and without PO reference, including scanning and classification at the outset of the process, approval workflows in and beyond SAP, and the final posting step at the end.
WMD will present an electronic workflow for procurement and a new solution for incoming order confirmations;
Technically speaking, all modules are cast from a single mould. With the xSuite as the central platform, can be linked to end-to-end work processes such as procure-to-pay and order-to-cash. They can be used on-premises, in the cloud or as hybrid cloud solutions. WMD has also developed a specialized solution for inbound invoices, filling the particular requirements of the public sector and will introduce this as well at CeBIT.
Under the title "Totally Digital, Digitally Ingenious" of his CeBIT talk, WMD Product Marketing Manager David Spaeth will address the issue of integrating isolated technical solutions (on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at 1:30-2:00 p.m., and on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at 2-2:30 p.m., on the Digital Office Stage, Hall 3, B06.
