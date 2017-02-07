 
News By Tag
* Internet
* Security
* Encryption
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

InSync Microproducts to offer Extenua SilverSHielD SFTP software

In new value-added software and solutions initiative, InSync Microproducts adds Extenua SilverSHielD SFTP software as a key component
 
 
silvershield-enterprise-xl-license-60-one-year-mai
silvershield-enterprise-xl-license-60-one-year-mai
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Internet
* Security
* Encryption

Industry:
* Security

Location:
* San Jose - California - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- InSync Microproducts and Extenua are pleased to announce a new distribution agreement for Extenua's SilverSHielD Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP) software. All four versions of Extenua SilverSHielD, as well as yearly maintenance agreements are available immediately via InSync Microproducts website at https://insyncmicro.com/content/24-silvershield.

   · SilverSHielD Pro License - 6.0 | Pro One-Year Maintenance

   · SilverSHielD Pro-XL License - 6.0 | Pro-XL One-Year Maintenance

   · SilverSHielD Enterprise License - 6.0 | Enterprise One-Year Maintenance

   · SilverSHielD Enterprise-XL License - 6.0 | Enterprise-XL One-Year Maintenance

As part of InSync Microproducts enhanced value-added solutions initiative, Extenua SilverSHielD SFTP is a critical component to this strategy. "In addition to offering Extenua SilverSHielD as a stand-alone software, we have a solid roadmap to utilize SilverSHielD in many creative and innovative ways in our upcoming suite of business productivity enhancement solutions", said Kevin Neal, Director of Strategic Innovations at InSync Microproducts.

Extenua SilverSHielD is a popular secure file transfer protocol storage and collaboration software platform which provides ease of user experience, yet also assists significantly with various compliance and regulation standards within a wide range of industries.

"With extensive experience in the data storage market, InSync Microproducts knowledge and expertise are an ideal complement for Extenua SilverSHielD" described Steve Visconti, CEO of Extenua, of the business relationship between the two Companies. "Working with the InSync Microproducts team on their various value-added initiatives including solutions for specific industries and offering comprehensive hardware/software configurations is a win-win-win proposition for our mutual SilverSHielD customers especially".

As part of the agreement, InSync Microproducts and Extenua believe that increased resources for education of product features, integrated solutions capability as well as solutions roadmap will be of great benefit to our mutual customers.

   · SilverSHielD SFTP embedded solutions with InSync Microproducts/Extenua complimentary products

   · SilverSHielD SFTP as part of pre-configured solutions for various vertical market solutions

Tangible mutual benefits for customers considering InSync Microproducts/Extenua SilverSHielD solutions include Reduced Cost of Ownership through consolidating hardware/software acquisition to a single vendor.  Below are new resources for support:

   · InSync Microproducts Knowledge base | http://content.insyncmicro.com/

   · InSync Microproducts Ticketing System | http://content.insyncmicro.com/my-tickets/

   · InSync Microproducts Forum | http://content.insyncmicro.com/community/

InSync Microproducts Media Relations Contact | E-mail: media@insyncmicro.com | Voice: (844) 605-8196

Contact
Kevin Neal
1-844-605-8196
***@insyncmicro.com
End
Source:
Email:***@insyncmicro.com Email Verified
Tags:Internet, Security, Encryption
Industry:Security
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share