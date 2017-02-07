News By Tag
InSync Microproducts to offer Extenua SilverSHielD SFTP software
In new value-added software and solutions initiative, InSync Microproducts adds Extenua SilverSHielD SFTP software as a key component
· SilverSHielD Pro License - 6.0 | Pro One-Year Maintenance
· SilverSHielD Pro-XL License - 6.0 | Pro-XL One-Year Maintenance
· SilverSHielD Enterprise License - 6.0 | Enterprise One-Year Maintenance
· SilverSHielD Enterprise-XL License - 6.0 | Enterprise-XL One-Year Maintenance
As part of InSync Microproducts enhanced value-added solutions initiative, Extenua SilverSHielD SFTP is a critical component to this strategy. "In addition to offering Extenua SilverSHielD as a stand-alone software, we have a solid roadmap to utilize SilverSHielD in many creative and innovative ways in our upcoming suite of business productivity enhancement solutions", said Kevin Neal, Director of Strategic Innovations at InSync Microproducts.
Extenua SilverSHielD is a popular secure file transfer protocol storage and collaboration software platform which provides ease of user experience, yet also assists significantly with various compliance and regulation standards within a wide range of industries.
"With extensive experience in the data storage market, InSync Microproducts knowledge and expertise are an ideal complement for Extenua SilverSHielD"
As part of the agreement, InSync Microproducts and Extenua believe that increased resources for education of product features, integrated solutions capability as well as solutions roadmap will be of great benefit to our mutual customers.
· SilverSHielD SFTP embedded solutions with InSync Microproducts/
· SilverSHielD SFTP as part of pre-configured solutions for various vertical market solutions
Tangible mutual benefits for customers considering InSync Microproducts/
· InSync Microproducts Knowledge base | http://content.insyncmicro.com/
· InSync Microproducts Ticketing System | http://content.insyncmicro.com/
· InSync Microproducts Forum | http://content.insyncmicro.com/
InSync Microproducts Media Relations Contact | E-mail: media@insyncmicro.com | Voice: (844) 605-8196
Contact
Kevin Neal
1-844-605-8196
***@insyncmicro.com
