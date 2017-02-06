News By Tag
Imaging Specialists Offers CT Scans, Lung Cancer Screening
Imaging Specialists offers CT scans at a competitive rate as well as low dose CT screening for lung cancer.
A CT scan is a medical imaging exam that produces cross-sectional images. It is a special type of x-ray that produces high resolution images of the body and can distinguish bone, tissue, fat, gas and fluid. It can often replace other diagnostic techniques such as exploratory surgery and other invasive procedures. This procedure is commonly used to detect or rule out tumors, blood clots, gastrointestinal, enlarged lymph nodes, neurological, back problems, lung cancer and many other disorders.
The purpose of a CT scan is to:
• Provide detailed images for detecting disease.
• Useful in monitoring your progress during or after treatment.
• Determine if a growth is solid or fluid-filled, and if an organ's size and shape are normal.
In addition, Imaging Specialists offers Low Dose Screening CT for the Detection of Lung Cancer. This procedure is for people at high risk for developing lung cancer, i.e.: smokers with 10-year history or other high-risk patients. A prescription from a referring physician is required for this low-dose, screening CT procedure.
Low dose screening CTs are intended to supplement or replace routine chest films which are performed on patients without symptoms or known disease. The test is specifically designed to rapidly screen the lungs with minimal radiation exposure and allow detection of pulmonary nodules. No intravenous contrast is used.
The procedure is pain-free, non-invasive and inexpensive. Imaging Specialists offers this procedure because utilizing the latest helical CT scanner with current software and hardware, namely the Light Speed Ultra and Light Speed Plus CT imaging machines.
Imaging Specialists houses the most advanced technology available today. As the showcase facility for Siemen's Open 3T MRI, patients can count on rapid results, amazing service and the best diagnosis made possible by radiologists with impeccable training and unsurpassed technology. To learn more or schedule an appointment, https://www.imagingsc.com/
