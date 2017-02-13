Country(s)
Emmy Award Winning Filmmaker Shawn Vela Debuts Business Travel Show "Ambitious Adventures"
Emmy® Award Winning Filmmaker, Shawn Vela debuted the first episode during a red carpet premiere that was held on February 2, 2017 in Winter Park, Florida. The episode was filmed in Hollywood, California and features lessons on Personal Branding from Jake Paul, Lewis Howes, Carlo Alberto Orecchia, Jack Canfield, and Nick Nanton.
Watch the Ambitious Adventures show Intro: https://vimeo.com/
Ambitious Adventures: Cinematraphy by Shawn Vela & Dan Perichino
After the premiere, a brief Q&A session was held from the red carpet. Members in attendance came with questions about the production, and lessons learned from spending time with leading entrepreneurs across the nation.
Shawn Vela responded by saying, "One of the most reinforced lessons I learned from filming the top entrepreneurs in the nation is that if you can dream it, you can make it a reality." Referring to 8 months prior when he received an email from Greg pitching the idea for the show. He went on to say, "Every entrepreneur in the show including Greg and Brandon, dreamed something up and turned it into a reality against the odds."
ABOUT SHAWN: Shawn Vela is the Founder of Vela Visuals, a video production company based in Orlando, FL that serves companies and organizations world wide. Shawn specializes in creating cinematic documentary style imagery that brings out the emotion behind a story. This approach has led Shawn around the world to capture a wide array of stories; including filming on 4 Super Bowl Commercial Sets.
Shawn's reputation for story telling was cemented when he won his first Emmy® Award for Directing, Cinematography, and Editing the inspirational short documentary film "Alive: Taking A Stand For Christ". Shawn holds IMDB credits on 3 Emmy® Award Winning Documentaries, and his thoughts on filmmaking have been featured in Orlando Business Journal, the International Business Times,CEOWORLD Magazine, Wall Street Select, The Miami Herald, ABC, FOX, CBS, NBC, and THE CW.
