Emmy Award Winning Filmmaker Shawn Vela Debuts Business Travel Show "Ambitious Adventures"

-- Ambitious Adventures is a 30 minute television series created by Ambitious Media Group and Vela Visuals . Show hosts Greg Rollett [Best Selling Author & Media Personality]and Brandon T. Adams [King of Crowdfunding], travel the country to get the stories and lessons from the top entrepreneurs in the nation who risked it all to share their their products and message with the world. The first season will air on Apple TV in April 2017 and features guests like Lewis Howes, Jack Canfield, Kevin Harrington, Jake Paul, and more.Emmy® Award Winning Filmmaker, Shawn Vela debuted the first episode during a red carpet premiere that was held on February 2, 2017 in Winter Park, Florida. The episode was filmed in Hollywood, California and features lessons on Personal Branding from Jake Paul, Lewis Howes, Carlo Alberto Orecchia, Jack Canfield, and Nick Nanton.Watch the Ambitious Adventures show Intro: https://vimeo.com/ 203483444/028ffb3648 Ambitious Adventures: Cinematraphy by Shawn Vela & Dan PerichinoAfter the premiere, a brief Q&A session was held from the red carpet. Members in attendance came with questions about the production, and lessons learned from spending time with leading entrepreneurs across the nation. Shawn Vela responded by saying,Referring to 8 months prior when he received an email from Greg pitching the idea for the show. He went on to say, Shawn Vela is the Founder of Vela Visuals , a video production company based in Orlando, FL that serves companies and organizations world wide. Shawn specializes in creating cinematic documentary style imagery that brings out the emotion behind a story. This approach has led Shawn around the world to capture a wide array of stories; including filming on 4 Super Bowl Commercial Sets.Shawn's reputation for story telling was cemented when he won his first Emmy® Award for Directing, Cinematography, and Editing the inspirational short documentary film " Alive: Taking A Stand For Christ ". Shawn holds IMDB credits on 3 Emmy® Award Winning Documentaries, and his thoughts on filmmaking have been featured inMore about Shawn Vela: