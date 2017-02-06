Special Valentine's Day Gifts From Samsung

With Valentine's Day around the corner, it's time to start planning how you're going to show that special someone how much they mean to you.

--Is that special someone in your life a dedicated foodie, or do they love to share their selfies with friends and followers? Surprise them this Valentine's Day with the Samsung Galaxy A7, a smartphone that will inspire them to capture more and share more with preloaded filters and food mode that truly bring images to life, and the all-new floating camera button makes taking that perfect, high res selfie a breeze. The Galaxy A7 really is the perfect gift for sharing.This Valentine's Day, give that special someone a gift that will keep you on their mind all day. The Galaxy S7 Edge has advanced functionality to take the hassle out of everyday tasks, so you can count on it for everything. It's water and dust resistant so you can freely use it at the beach or in the rain, and its larger battery and microSD card make battery life and storage concerns a thing of the past. With the Galaxy S7 Edge, your better half can have everything they need in one place.Give the person you care about most the gifts of style and function this Valentine's Day. The Samsung Gear S3 has the aesthetics of a truly premium watch, with a customizable band and watch face to suit your significant other's style perfectly. And with fast, wireless charging, a built-in GPS, and water and dust resistance, the Gear S3 is really the gift that keeps on giving.You and your better half can make good on your New Year's resolution together with the Samsung Gear Fit 2. Couples who sweat together stay together, so start reaching those fitness goals with this GPS fitness band's highly accurate heart monitor and smart tracking that knows what workouts you like best. And thanks to its advanced smartphone compatibility, the two of you can get fit together with a bit of friendly one-on-one competition.Express your love through music this Valentine's Day and give that special someone the best available listening experience for it. Samsung's Gear Icon X Wireless Earbuds have 4GB of internal memory so you can take your playlist of musical memories with you wherever you go. And with a completely wire-free design, total touch control, and a truly secure fit, these headphones will quickly become an everyday essential they're sure to love.Making dreams a reality has never been easier, so explore, race, jet-set and discover with your better half this Valentine's Day. Give that special someone the gift of incomparable gaming with a 360 degree viewing experience and an expansive library of premium content right in front of their eyes with the Samsung Gear VR Headset. Simply snap in your Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone and redeem your ticket to amazing experiences together.Create a home theatre experience and spend the night in this Valentine's Day with the ultimate in surround sound technology. The Samsung Sound Bar is smartphone compatible to stream your favorite playlist throughout the house via Bluetooth, so you can set the mood on the most romantic day of the year. Or connect the Sound Bar to your TV to watch your favorite movies together with HD audio that's crystal clear from every angle so you'll feel like you're in your own private cinema.