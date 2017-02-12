 

Daniel Hernandez Couturier Headed to London Fashion Week

International Award Winning Fashion Designer Daniel Hernandez is presenting his new collection during London Fashion Week.
 
London Fashion Week Official
BOSTON - Feb. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Internationally recognized and awarded, designer Daniel Hernández will be presenting during February's London Fashion Week. After his latest shows with Seattle Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, Hernández is looking forward to introducing his new collection.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gL2Fx4UKZAQ

The London Fashion Week will take place at the historic Hoxton Arches, in North East London. "London is the birthplace of fashion movements that have influenced my entire career in fashion," stated Hernandez.

Hernández's London collection is comprised of Red Carpet Gowns and ready-to-wear looks. Inspired by the professional woman, the pieces reflect the need for function, while indulging in gorgeous fabrics. Italian zippers, Swarovski elements, and mechanical lace all bring the various looks to a new level. The Patriot Ledger described previous collections as, "Designs that brought to mind style icons such as Jackie Onassis and Audrey Hepburn." The newest collection displays Hernandez' artistry infused with a fresh attitude and imagination.

"I am elated to show my work in the native land of my favorite designer, Alexander McQueen. I cannot wait to work with the London Fashion Week Team," Hernandez affirmed.

Joining the runway show will be Nuciano Bags, a designer that has previously shared the runway with Hernandez in Boston. This London adventure will take place for Hernandez thanks to the support of Virgin Atlantic.

Tickets for the Heartland London Fashion Week event can be purchased at

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/heartland-london-fashion-w....

DATE AND TIME

Sun 19 February 2017

18:00 – 20:00 GMT

List of Designers

Mondo Guerra (USA)
Daniel Hernandez (USA)
Chanel Joan Elkayam (UK)

LOCATION:
Hoxton Arches
402 Cremer Street
London  E2 8HD
United Kingdom

Contact:

Fashion Industry Media

(917) 727-1663


Daniel Hernández Couturier is an international award winning fashion designer based in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit http://www.dhstudios.us/ or follow him on Instagram @danielhernandezcouturier.

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12619377/1
Page Updated Last on: Feb 12, 2017
