Daniel Hernandez Couturier Headed to London Fashion Week

International Award Winning Fashion Designer Daniel Hernandez is presenting his new collection during London Fashion Week.

London Fashion Week Official

Contact

Fashion Industry Media

***@dhstudios.us



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12619377/1 Fashion Industry Media

End

-- Internationally recognized and awarded, designer Daniel Hernández will be presenting during February's London Fashion Week. After his latest shows with Seattle Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, Hernández is looking forward to introducing his new collection.The London Fashion Week will take place at the historic Hoxton Arches, in North East London. "London is the birthplace of fashion movements that have influenced my entire career in fashion," stated Hernandez.Hernández's London collection is comprised of Red Carpet Gowns and ready-to-wear looks. Inspired by the professional woman, the pieces reflect the need for function, while indulging in gorgeous fabrics. Italian zippers, Swarovski elements, and mechanical lace all bring the various looks to a new level. The Patriot Ledger described previous collections as, "Designs that brought to mind style icons such as Jackie Onassis and Audrey Hepburn." The newest collection displays Hernandez' artistry infused with a fresh attitude and imagination."I am elated to show my work in the native land of my favorite designer, Alexander McQueen. I cannot wait to work with the London Fashion Week Team," Hernandez affirmed.Joining the runway show will be Nuciano Bags, a designer that has previously shared the runway with Hernandez in Boston. This London adventure will take place for Hernandez thanks to the support of Virgin Atlantic.Tickets for the Heartland London Fashion Week event can be purchased atSun 19 February 201718:00 – 20:00 GMTList of DesignersMondo Guerra (USA)Daniel Hernandez (USA)Chanel Joan Elkayam (UK)Hoxton Arches402 Cremer StreetLondon E2 8HDUnited KingdomFashion Industry Media(917) 727-1663###Daniel Hernández Couturier is an international award winning fashion designer based in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit http://www.dhstudios.us/or follow him on Instagram @danielhernandezcouturier.