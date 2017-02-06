 
News By Tag
* Sheraton
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Amman
  Amman
  Jordan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1211109876


A Valentine's Day to Remember at Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel

Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel is setting to celebrate Valentine's Day this year in its finest restaurants, for a special evening enchanted with love and a chance to win valuable gifts.
 
AMMAN, Jordan - Feb. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel is setting to celebrate Valentine's Day this year in its finest restaurants, for a special evening enchanted with love and a chance to win valuable gifts.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Sheraton Amman Al Nabil will set the ambience for its visitors to enjoy a candlelit five course dinner in its authentic Italian restaurant; EVOO, whilst being serenaded by the harmonious sounds of the live violinist "Ibtisam". Also giving the chance to a lucky guest to win an exquisite diamond ring presented by the esteemed Jewelers; Imseeh.

And over at The Spice Garden restaurant, it'll be celebrating this charming occasion featuring an enticing selection of dinner buffet, complemented by the dulcet tunes of the live saxophonist "Rami Badwan" . In addition, The Spice Garden will hold a raffle draw for a chance to win a jewelry voucher from Imseeh.

For the continuity of magic long past the dinner, Sheraton Amman Al Nabil guests will take home with them a professional taken photo framed, to carry that night's memory with them for a lifetime.

Commenting on this occasion, Mrs. Iva Trifonov, General Manager of Sheraton Amman Al Nabil, said: "This Valentine's Day will be something different at Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel. Our guests will be captured by the magical atmosphere and spend a memorable night with their beloved ones at EVOO and The Spice Garden restaurants."

Contact
traccs
***@traccs.net
End
Source:sheraton amman
Email:***@traccs.net
Posted By:***@traccs.net Email Verified
Tags:Sheraton
Industry:Business
Location:Amman - Amman - Jordan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
? News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share