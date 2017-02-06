A Valentine's Day to Remember at Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel

Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel is setting to celebrate Valentine's Day this year in its finest restaurants, for a special evening enchanted with love and a chance to win valuable gifts.

-- Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel is setting to celebrate Valentine's Day this year in its finest restaurants, for a special evening enchanted with love and a chance to win valuable gifts.On Tuesday, February 14, Sheraton Amman Al Nabil will set the ambience for its visitors to enjoy a candlelit five course dinner in its authentic Italian restaurant; EVOO, whilst being serenaded by the harmonious sounds of the live violinist "Ibtisam". Also giving the chance to a lucky guest to win an exquisite diamond ring presented by the esteemed Jewelers; Imseeh.And over at The Spice Garden restaurant, it'll be celebrating this charming occasion featuring an enticing selection of dinner buffet, complemented by the dulcet tunes of the live saxophonist "Rami Badwan" . In addition, The Spice Garden will hold a raffle draw for a chance to win a jewelry voucher from Imseeh.For the continuity of magic long past the dinner, Sheraton Amman Al Nabil guests will take home with them a professional taken photo framed, to carry that night's memory with them for a lifetime.Commenting on this occasion, Mrs. Iva Trifonov, General Manager of Sheraton Amman Al Nabil, said: "This Valentine's Day will be something different at Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel. Our guests will be captured by the magical atmosphere and spend a memorable night with their beloved ones at EVOO and The Spice Garden restaurants."