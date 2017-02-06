News By Tag
"Dirty Jobs" Host Mike Rowe Talks American Jobs, Scholarships on Podcast
Often referred to as "the dirtiest man on TV," Rowe has travelled the country as host of "Dirty Jobs" on the Discovery Channel and "Somebody's Gotta Do It" on CNN. He is the narrator for shows like "Deadliest Catch" and "American Chopper."
In this revealing and humorous 30-minute interview, Rowe discusses the lessons he learned exploring skilled trades on television, considers the role gender plays in the country's relationship with work, and discusses the scholarships available through the mikeroweWORKS Foundation.
"It was such an honor to speak with Mike Rowe," says host Miranda. "He's an incredible storyteller, and his focus on changing the way we think about work is essential in our current job climate."
Rowe also shares a revealing story in this interview about how he records his podcast, "The Way I Heard It."
"This may be borderline inappropriate,"
The Unwritable Rant is a weekly podcast focusing on storytelling, humor and celebrity interviews. The show is available for free download on iTunes and iheartradio and broadcast on RadioVegas.rocks and ipmNation.com
The Mike Rowe interview episode can be heard here: http://directory.libsyn.com/
