ManageEngine Launches Log Analysis, Auditing Solution for Multi-Cloud Environments

Cloud Security Plus Monitors, Secures, Audits Amazon Web Services and Azure Environments

-- ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, today announced the launch of Cloud Security Plus, its log analysis and auditing solution for multi-cloud environments. Available immediately, Cloud Security Plus empowers enterprises to bolster public cloud security by collecting, monitoring and analyzing log information from both the Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments and presenting that information in a single console.Log management plays an integral role in an enterprise's security strategy. However, logging in the public cloud is a challenge as access and controls are limited by the cloud providers. The complexity increases as organizations choose different providers for their IaaS and PaaS needs."The native cloud log management tools do not support multiple public cloud platforms. With these tools, extracting information for specific security needs is highly difficult," said Manikandan Thangaraj, director of product management, ManageEngine. "Cloud Security Plus eases this task. It allows enterprises to centralize multi-cloud log data, provides exhaustive reports that present key insights, and offers the option to build custom reports and alert profiles."Cloud Security Plus gathers log information from both the Microsoft Azure and AWS platforms and enables security administrators to easily keep track of activities happening at different layers. Highlights of this new solution include:: Collects, analyzes, archives, and performs search operations on log data from Microsoft Azure and AWS public cloud platforms.: Offers predefined reports that give in-depth information on critical IAM and user activities, security group and permission changes, and user login details.: Tracks changes happening to critical resources including network security groups, Azure storage accounts, AWS WAF, AWS EBS and more.: Ensures business continuity by monitoring critical applications such as the Azure SQL database and other databases hosted on AWS RDS, with detailed reports on all database activities.: Provides out-of-the-box reports that give exhaustive information on activities happening on Amazon AWS S3, ELB, web application firewalls, and EC2 instances.: Lets administrators perform forensic analysis and back track security events with an intuitive log search engine and advanced search options.: Provides administrators real-time email or SMS alerts about unusual activities, web attacks, anomalous trends and other security threats.Cloud Security Plus is available now and is licensed based on the number of cloud accounts added for monitoring. The pricing starts at $495 for a single cloud account. Add-ons, starting at $95, are available for monitoring additional cloud data sources.