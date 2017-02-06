News By Tag
Alovi Offers Aloe Vera Drinks With The Strictest Quality Standards
Alovi is a company that offers high quality Aloe Vera drinks, while maintaining the strictest quality standards at the time of extraction and production.
The company safeguards the environment and abides by the best standards to produce the beverage. The Aloe Vera drink producer (http://www.alovi.co.uk/
Alovi produces Aloe Vera beverages and exports the drink to 40 countries across the world. It is looking for distributors for the sale of its Aloe Vera drinks internationally. As a top supplier of high quality, safe drinks, Alovi makes sure that the beverage is flavorful and safe. There are no harmful effects on either the environment or the human body due to the intake of these drinks.
With a highly professional team consisting of dynamic staffs, Alovi ensures that the entire sale is efficient. The company has three state of the art production lines in its facility, and is capable of bottling Aloe Vera beverages in 10,000 bottles every hour. It extracts Aloe pulp from newly harvested Aloe leaves, and the extraction and production is done in a fully eco-friendly way.
About Alovi:
Alovi is a company that manufactures Aloe Vera drinks with the best raw materials. The company carefully chooses every Aloe Vera pulp and produces healthy Aloe Vera drinks with completely organic ingredients.
For further information and enquiries, please visit http://www.alovi.co.uk/
Media Contact:
Alovi
Email: service@aloevi.co.uk
