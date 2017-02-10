News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Trillion CTN Releases Infectious New Single " I Can't and I Won't"
C2N Entertainment Group Announces the Release Of New Music by Trillion CTN.
Now gaining praise from DJs, radio and fans. The talented singer/songwriter has taken his career into his own hands and shows no signs of slowing down. Quickly becoming one of Michigan's most requested hip hop artist.
"I Can't and I Won't" by Trillion CTN is available on all digital outlets including iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, GooglePlay and Apple Music.
Official Music Video "I Can't and I Won't" ft.Nola Amerika
https://www.youtube.com/
Link Up with Trillion CTN
www.instagram.com/
www.twitter.com/
www.facebook.com/
In 2016, Radio Airplay Now and affiliates helped over 600 recording artist chart on Billboard Top 100, Billboard Top 20, Mediabase, CMJ, National, Official, DRT & European Charts. Helping artist develop brands, merchandise, and distribute music world wide.
Log onto www.radioairplaynow.net for more information or call us at 800.419.5394.
Contact
Radio Airplay Now Inc.
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse