 
News By Tag
* Trillion CTN Music
* Billboard Charting Music
* Radio Airplay Now Inc.
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Detroit
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


Trillion CTN Releases Infectious New Single " I Can't and I Won't"

C2N Entertainment Group Announces the Release Of New Music by Trillion CTN.
 
DETROIT - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Detroit, Michigan singer/songwriter Trillion CTN has just served up an infectious new track that aims to secure a chart topping position. Featuring the talented and emerging recording artist Nola Amerika. "I Can't and I Won't" debuted on the national top hip hop and independent charts while becoming increasingly popular with over 700 weekly plays and five weeks of consecutive charting.


Now gaining praise from DJs, radio and fans. The talented singer/songwriter has taken his career into his own hands and shows no signs of slowing down. Quickly becoming one of Michigan's most requested hip hop artist.

"I Can't and I Won't" by Trillion CTN is available on all digital outlets including iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, GooglePlay and Apple Music.

Official Music Video "I Can't and I Won't" ft.Nola Amerika

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Epn6CCR7LGo



Link Up with Trillion CTN

www.instagram.com/trillion_ctn
www.twitter.com/trillion_ctn
www.facebook.com/TrillionCTN

In 2016, Radio Airplay Now and affiliates helped over 600 recording artist chart on Billboard Top 100, Billboard Top 20, Mediabase, CMJ, National, Official, DRT & European Charts. Helping artist develop brands, merchandise, and distribute music world wide.

Log onto www.radioairplaynow.net for more information or call us at 800.419.5394.

Contact
Radio Airplay Now Inc.
***@aol.com
End
Source:RAN Urban Press
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Trillion CTN Music, Billboard Charting Music, Radio Airplay Now Inc.
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Detroit - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Radio Airplay Now and Promotions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share