Trillion CTN Releases Infectious New Single " I Can't and I Won't"

C2N Entertainment Group Announces the Release Of New Music by Trillion CTN.

-- Detroit, Michigan singer/songwriter Trillion CTN has just served up an infectious new track that aims to secure a chart topping position. Featuring the talented and emerging recording artist Nola Amerika. "I Can't and I Won't" debuted on the national top hip hop and independent charts while becoming increasingly popular with over 700 weekly plays and five weeks of consecutive charting.Now gaining praise from DJs, radio and fans. The talented singer/songwriter has taken his career into his own hands and shows no signs of slowing down. Quickly becoming one of Michigan's most requested hip hop artist."I Can't and I Won't" by Trillion CTN is available on all digital outlets including iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, GooglePlay and Apple Music.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Epn6CCR7LGowww.instagram.com/trillion_ctnwww.twitter.com/trillion_ctnwww.facebook.com/TrillionCTNIn 2016, Radio Airplay Now and affiliates helped over 600 recording artist chart on Billboard Top 100, Billboard Top 20, Mediabase, CMJ, National, Official, DRT & European Charts. Helping artist develop brands, merchandise, and distribute music world wide.Log onto www.radioairplaynow.net for more information or call us at 800.419.5394.