Yellow Peril Gallery presents Toby Barnes at VOLTA NY 2017 during Armory Arts Week

"The Pull of Things" by Toby Barnes is an exploration of the senses and memory in the carving out of the sacred in the everyday.

TOBY BARNES Under Me Sleng Teng (2017) synthetic polymer on canvas, 56”x40”

-- Yellow Peril Gallery is pleased to announce "The Pull of Things" by Toby Barnes at VOLTA NY 2017 during Armory Arts Week from March 1-5. "The Pull of Things" is an exploration of the senses and memory in the carving out of the sacred in the everyday. The body of work Barnes has been developing the past few years has focused on the idea of a "sacred space" and the creation of such spaces as a way of re-enchanting our lives and bridging public and private."I began this exploration by examining the use of found objects to create personal altars in restaurants, roadsides, bus stops, and other public spaces from India to Ecuador ("Altared States")," notes Barnes. "I then explored this mode of re-enchantment through the use of ritualistic practices drawing inspiration from community rituals that are indigenous to Laos and Northern Thailand ("32 Ghosts"). In my most recent series ("Body Electric"), I extended my investigation to examine the use of the body and home gyms in everyday sacred-making."At VOLTA NY 2017, Barnes takes these explorations further by exploring the relationship between objects and their "pull" in eliciting the senses and our memories to create sacred spaces within our minds. The scent of perfume, the sight of beloved childhood dessert, the whir of a fan, the sound of a song can trigger memories loving, painful, nostalgic. These triggers can all be commonly shared yet they each jot our individual senses in unique ways to create our own private sacred spaces in time and space."The Pull of Things" is a display of the artist's sensual triggers. By making this display open and public, Barnes is extending an invitation to the audience at VOLTA NY 2017 to engage in their own sacred space-making out of the artist's belief that this re-enchantment of our private can be a way to bridge the current chaos and conflict of our shared public spaces – physical and virtual.This is Yellow Peril's second year at VOLTA NY, the invitational fair of solo artist projects and the American incarnation of the original Basel VOLTA show, which was founded in 2005 by three art dealers as a fair "by galleries, for galleries". Last year, the Providence-based contemporary art gallery presented work from Raquel Paiewonsky. For VOLTA NY's 10anniversary, Yellow Peril will present work from Toby Barnes in Booth D14 at Pier 90 during Armory Arts Week in New York from March 1-5, 2017.