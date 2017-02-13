 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Toyota Dealership Announces Car Giveaway on Facebook Live

Live Social Media makes its way into California Dealership by building engagement and community moral.
 
1 2 3
Used Car Giveaway 14 lasts all February
Used Car Giveaway 14 lasts all February
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- February is the month of love. What better way to share some love than to start Valley Hi Toyota's commitment to giving multiple cars away in 2017 with their Used Car Giveaway social media campaign. "Ironically this is our 14th giveaway which coincides with the Valentine's date." says Todd Stokes, General Manager.

Stokes and Brian Ortega, Social Media Manager, announced the contest and unveiled the giveaway vehicle on Facebook Live on February 1st to much fanfare and tons of engagement.

Since 2013, every contest has contestants enter in various ways. From a Instagram #valleyhitoyota hashtag campaign, to email forms, to sharing on Facebook facial expressions they would make if they won the car.

To kick off 2017's first giveaway of the year, the Victorville dealership announced the easiest way to enter on their LIVE broadcast. California residents 18 years and older with a valid drivers license are eligable to win a 2001 Toyota Avalon.

"We wanted to make it easy so more people would become aware of our commitment to the High Desert community and the fun we have on social media," says Ortega. The only requirement is to comment on this Facebook post, (http://bit.ly/2kXS6a4). Contestants are able to comment as often as they like through February 28th to increase their chances. They are also asking everyone to spread the word and share the love by tagging someone on the post.

"We understand people want to win the Avalon for themself, however, if a person they tag wins the car, then they are an automatic finalist for Used Car Giveaway 15, and will also win a $500 gift card. It's literally a win-win situation!," continues Ortega.

Future contests will include more engagement on the dealership's other social media such as Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. "Many people doubt we actually give the cars away so we created a playlist on our Youtube page showcasing our previous winners."

https://youtu.be/mhlWtyuGMAs



"I love how Valley Hi Toyota gives back to the community! It's awesome what they do." Joyce S. said on the post which has 25,000 views, 2,200 likes, over 10,000 comments, and counting. "I'm just glad the winner is going to be chosen randomly by a click of a button because there is so many comments and more to come!," says Ortega.

About Valley Hi Toyota:

Valley Hi Toyota is located in Victorville, California. They are currently building a state-of-the-art dealership which should be completed Summer 2017. The dealership has made strides in concentrating on community involvement and making car dealerships fun and engaging.

https://youtu.be/BX49GqKeYJA



To learn more about the dealership and their services, please visit: www.valleyhitoyota.com.

End
Source:
Email:***@valleyhi.com Email Verified
Tags:Toyota, Car, Dealership, Giveaway, Community, Free, Social Media, Facebook
Industry:Automotive, Deals, Society
Location:Victorville - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 13, 2017
Valley Hi Toyota PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share