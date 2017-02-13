Country(s)
Toyota Dealership Announces Car Giveaway on Facebook Live
Live Social Media makes its way into California Dealership by building engagement and community moral.
Stokes and Brian Ortega, Social Media Manager, announced the contest and unveiled the giveaway vehicle on Facebook Live on February 1st to much fanfare and tons of engagement.
Since 2013, every contest has contestants enter in various ways. From a Instagram #valleyhitoyota hashtag campaign, to email forms, to sharing on Facebook facial expressions they would make if they won the car.
To kick off 2017's first giveaway of the year, the Victorville dealership announced the easiest way to enter on their LIVE broadcast. California residents 18 years and older with a valid drivers license are eligable to win a 2001 Toyota Avalon.
"We wanted to make it easy so more people would become aware of our commitment to the High Desert community and the fun we have on social media," says Ortega. The only requirement is to comment on this Facebook post, (http://bit.ly/
"We understand people want to win the Avalon for themself, however, if a person they tag wins the car, then they are an automatic finalist for Used Car Giveaway 15, and will also win a $500 gift card. It's literally a win-win situation!,"
Future contests will include more engagement on the dealership's other social media such as Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. "Many people doubt we actually give the cars away so we created a playlist on our Youtube page showcasing our previous winners."
https://youtu.be/
"I love how Valley Hi Toyota gives back to the community! It's awesome what they do." Joyce S. said on the post which has 25,000 views, 2,200 likes, over 10,000 comments, and counting. "I'm just glad the winner is going to be chosen randomly by a click of a button because there is so many comments and more to come!," says Ortega.
About Valley Hi Toyota:
Valley Hi Toyota is located in Victorville, California. They are currently building a state-of-the-
https://youtu.be/
To learn more about the dealership and their services, please visit: www.valleyhitoyota.com.
Media Contact
Brian Ortega
Social Media Manager
760-241-6484 ext.6514
***@valleyhi.com
