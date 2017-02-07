"American Dream" music video from Bob Pressner portraying the divisiveness of America under the Trump presidency hits #1 on YouTube

America's on lockdown. Every day's another showdown. What ever happened to the American Dream?

Kelly Richardson

-- With over 3 million views and the #1 trending video in Canada, Brazil, England, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, and Israel, the "King of Nothing", Bob Pressner, has released his latest sensational YouTube Video for his song, "American Dream". A vivid picture of questioning the likelihood of American citizens actually achieving the "American Dream", and a look at why it's so hard to achieve now, the song paints a true picture of what is going on in the United States today.Bob Pressner, an established singer considered the first great troubadour since Paul Simon and James Taylor, is a former Wall Street commodities trader and has a huge following on YouTube. Pressner puts the focus on creating music that has substantial and significant messages. His melodies stick to your ribs and his words inspire. "American Dream" doesn't differentiate from this, taking a hard look at the state of our country, and divisiveness surrounding the Trump presidency.In discussing "American Dream", Pressner wonders "."With America on "lockdown", and daily "showdowns" on the streets, in our courtrooms, and in the media, this video and message is timely and impactful. "American Dream" will be featured on Pressner's upcoming nationally televised concert via COMCAST XFINITY On Demand, airing March 1, 2017.About Bob Pressner:Bob Pressner, is an International YouTube Sensation with over 46 million views on his videos. Pressner has eight albums to his credit including the recently released,, and the infamous,. A former Wall Street Trader, Pressner left his day job after a truck bomb was detonated in New York City in 1993 underneath the World Trade Center, eight years before 9/11. Pressner has performed throughout the United States, and has been a regular featured artist for the XFINITYSessions on COMCAST. Pressner's music is authentic, honest, and gives his fans something to make "them think and reflect, something that's different from the stuff that's out there."