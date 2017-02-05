News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Berkshire Blanket Joins the Rainbow Fish School
Mei Higgins, VP of Sales and Merchandising of Berkshire Blanket commented on the exciting new development, saying, "We're so excited to partner with the Rainbow Fish. We know families will love reading this classic story together while snuggling up with one of our cozy products. Our office is full of Rainbow Fish fans, and our designers are looking forward to faithfully interpreting this beloved character into plush!"
Originally published in 1992, The Rainbow Fish book series has sold over 30 million copies with a 25th anniversary coming in 2017. The Rainbow Fish series was the first book to use holographic foil which makes the Rainbow Fish shimmer and mirrors his movement.
NorthSouth Books is the Manhattan-based arm of Swiss publisher, NordSud Verlag. NorthSouth publishes beautiful picture books from the best international authors and illustrators. Their books are distributed by Ingram Publisher Services, and can be found everywhere that books are sold.
RJM Licensing, Inc. is a full service licensing agency specializing in the representation of books, brands, and artists. Their properties include DreamBigWorld, amazing baby, The Peterson Field Guides, Tegrin Dandruff Shampoo, Country Diary, Ivory Cats, Artist Roger Bansemer and more.
For more information about The Rainbow Fish book series, please contact: Rob Mejia, 84 Oweno Road, Mahwah, New Jersey 07430. Telephone:
About Berkshire Blanket & Home Co.
Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. has supplied over 10 million blankets, throws, and other soft home products to top retailers around the globe, since introducing the very first fleece blanket to the world in 1993 under the name Berkshire Blanket. With New England heritage and 25 years of experience, its in-house designers produce on-trend palettes and patterns, in unexpected, impactful packaging. As the trusted designer of both tried and true textures and technologies, and a pioneer of new fabrics and techniques, Berkshire Blanket & Home Co.'s claims to fame include Microfleece™
Contact
RJM Licensing, Inc.
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse