The Sweet Smell Of Love Saturates Corporate Offices
Daily, corporate offices are consumed with business transactions, sweat and power, and waste left behind by team member after team member.
Coffee gets spilled on carpets; some employee's even urine on toilet seats where their fellow team members must tread behind.
This common office dishonor goes unreported; yet left behind for night-shift cleaning teams to pick-up the waste, and properly dispose of trash that's packed to the rim of trash cans, lined with thin clear plastic bags, over-stuffed with water and soda bottles.
Germs and bacteria collects hourly as waste fills corporate trash cans.
Not once does an executive employee stop to replace the trash liner over flowing daily, with half-drunk cups of coffee spilling onto the carpet as the trash liner is eventually pulled from the trash can, when the professional cleaning team arrives countless hours later after the end of the day.
Having a responsible team of office cleaners who takes pride in helping manage busy corporate offices, is how most professional offices conduct business. After all, no one wants to work in an unclean and unhealthy environment.
Allen Maintenance Corporation of Lincoln Park, MI, prides its cleaning business operations on offering cleaning services that includes removal of waste can spoilage, removing stains from toilet seats, mopping marble office floors with manufacturing supplies recommended to care for such textures, and eliminating germs and bacteria with EPA approved products.
24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Allen Maintenance Corporation combats the buildup of office contaminants and gets rid of unwanted uncleanliness.
To learn about the services Allen Maintenance Corporation offers in Wayne, Oakland, Livingston, Monroe, and Washtenaw counties, log on to their Web site at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com. Or, call their office at 313.383.4840, and speak with someone who can provide the support and answers you need to better manage your daily office cleaning.
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
