Father-Son Duo Continues Family's 110-Year Cinema/Filmmaking Legacy

Tom and Peter Alexander are making movies, music, and history

Peter Alexander directing scene from his new film.

-- When Thomas Alexander (Alexopoulos)emigrated from Mykines, Greece near the turn of the 20Century, he most certainly he had no idea he'd be laying the groundwork for the career in movies and music his grandson and great-grandson would be following. In fact, he didn't set out to be a cinema pioneer at all. It happened by accident. He was a chocolatier who saw an ad for a movie projector in the back of a magazine. Along with his brother-in-law, Louis Marinos, he saved his money and bought the device and a few films to show to friends. Word spread, and suddenly the two found themselves in the nickelodeon business. The two would grow the business into a small cinema empire in Northeastern Pennsylvania, some 90 miles north of Philadelphia. After Marinos' passing, Alexander's four sons would continue in the business, followed by their children.Tom Alexander, the grandson of the pioneer cinema owner, was there when the family's last theatre closed its doors in 1988. But when the business he loved and grew up in was gone, he immediately set his sights on the production end of the business. He took a few detours over the years, but none too far from his cinema roots — radio, TV, and music. "It's really all I knew, entertainment,"Tom Alexander says. "It just sort of chose me. It was in my blood. So I write screenplays, voice act in cartoons, and work in radio. More and more though, my work is moving towards music composition."Alexander is a skilled pianist and composer. His music has been heard in films, television shows, and commercials, he leads a jazz-fusion group, recorded with numerous artists in several genres, and has released several albums under his own name, including the critically acclaimed new release, "Overbrook Avenue," which is a musical tribute to his youth in his family's theatres. As a screenwriter, he had the distinction of co-scripting Leslie Nielsens' last motion picture, the frat boy romp, "Stonerville.""It was a work-for-hire project and a chance to make a movie in Hollywood," Alexander adds. "It opened a lot of doors…not only for me, but for my son, Peter."Peter Alexander, is the fourth generation connected to movies, and can very well surpass his family's accomplishments. He's built some very strong relationships in the industry and has received praise from veteran producers. Only 19, he's a Communications student at Florida Gulf Coast University, but already has a Hollywood-based film to his credit, the upcoming horror film, "Mara," and two self-produced feature length films he wrote and directed, "Connections"and "Connections Part II." He's set to travel to Hollywood this summer to work on an upcoming thriller. "I'm pretty much fully immersed in it," Peter Alexander says. "It's what I want to do. My dad and I work independently and together. I'll be off shooting skyline footage with my drone for a project, and he's in Miami voicing a character for a cartoon series. When we collaborate, it can range from developing film ideas or editing a scene, to Foley work and music. We discuss movies 24/7. We've got our own film ideas in the pipeline —some are fully scripted, others are in treatment form. We literally work across the hallway from each other. I'll be in the middle of editing, while Dad is in the other room working out a piece of musical score for my film. It's pretty cool." Is a permanent move to Southern California in cards? "You can bet on it," Peter Alexander adds. "It's where everything is happening."The father-son team, have their own companies, Alexander Productions (Tom), and Argolian Films (Peter), but often work under a collective known as Alexander Brothers Entertainment, a name dedicated to Tom's dad and his three brothers, who continued their father's cinema legacy from its humble beginnings in a chocolate shop in 1907.