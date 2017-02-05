News By Tag
New Horror Book Review Blog Accepting Submissions
We can assure that all reviews will be fair and balanced, as we will be highly selective of the books we choose to take on.
Each book we review will recieve periodic mentions on our various social media platforms, and we will help to promote in any way we can.
All submissions must be directed to darkhallpress.com - Visit our About Us section for contact e-mail. (Scroll to bottom.)
Please include in your e-mail a sample chapter from your book in PDF format, a brief synopsis, and your author info (previous works, where you've been published, any awards or notable mentions.)
.......................................
About Dark Hall Press:
Dark Hall seeks to promote a diverse body of quality works, advancing the tradition of Horror storytelling as well as providing exposure for up-and-coming writers.
Our list includes works of supernatural and non-supernatural horror, as well as cross-genre pollinations and experimental works.
All Dark Hall titles are published in simultaneous eBook and paper editions, with distribution of the latter via Ingram.
Find us here: https://darkhallpress.com/
