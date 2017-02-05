 
February 2017





Rothenberg Ventures New Communications Lead to Address 2016 Allegations with Media

Forensic accounting firm clears founder, discovers CFO wired himself unauthorized funds and used whistleblower protections laws to get away with crimes and take over company.
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Frontier Tech Ventures, now Rothenberg Ventures (RV), was beleaguered by 2016 allegations of financial crimes and federal investigations.  Founder Mike Rothenberg was advised by lawyers not to comment on the allegations, despite his innocence, until after a forensic accounting firm had finished reviewing the company's books.

Now, almost seven months after the allegations were reported, RV has engaged marketing and communications professional Craig Hordlow (former co-founder of Red Bricks Media) to finally tell the real story.

"It's ironic how I came into this position," Hordlow said, "I actually almost sued RV when they missed a payment for a real estate transaction.  I saw the stories about their "implosion" and called my lawyer.  Lawsuits should be a last resort, so I decided to do some digging, because there were some things in the stories that made me question their accuracy.  And what I found was shocking.  Mike Rothenberg, it turns out, is actually the only honest, good person in this whole mess.  And I have irrefutable evidence that this is the case, and I'm going to tell that story soon. "

Hordlow will be accepting media requests for a presentation of the facts and supporting evidence.  Contact press@frontier.tech to request an appointment.

"I'd like to clear the reputation of the founder and the firm so we can put this drama behind us and get back to finding, funding, and supporting promising frontier tech and VR/AR startups," Hordlow said. "This is such an exciting time for these verticals, and we want to get back to doing what the company has done best."

Source:Frontier Tech Ventures, Rothenberg Ventures
Email:***@frontier.tech Email Verified
Tags:Rothenberg Ventures, Frontier Tech Ventures, Mike Rothenberg
Industry:Investment
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
