February 2017
K4-MA and K4-SE Announce Savara Pharmaceuticals as First Liquidity Event of 2017

The Single Transaction Involved an Opening Savara Valuation of $115 Million
 
 
PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic (K4-MA) and Keiretsu Forum South-East (K4-SE), chapters of the industry-leading angel investment firm, are proud to announce that Savara Pharmaceuticals has become their first liquidity event of 2017. The transaction, announced on January 8, involves the merger of Savara to publicly traded Mast (NYSEMKT: MSTX), with Savara as the surviving entity. The transaction is expected to close in the March-April timeframe.

Many K4-MA and K4-SE members made their first Savara investment three years ago at a pre-money valuation around $22 million. Member equity in Savara will convert into common shares and will become freely trading stock after the lock-up period expires, typically between 90 and 180 days. Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic will be working with Savara to liquidate its two Single Purpose LLC Investment vehicles and releasing the common shares directly to the members.

K4-MA also has just released its regular forum meeting schedule for the month of February. The Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic New York Chapter will hold its upcoming meeting on Feb. 14 at the law offices of Baker Hostetler, on the 14th floor of 45 Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The 3.5-hour meeting starts at 8:30AM.

The K4-MA Philadelphia Chapter will hold its upcoming meeting on Feb. 15 at Baker Hostetler, on the 12th floor of The Cira Center at 2929 Arch Street in Philadelphia. The 3.5-hour meeting starts at 8:00AM.

The Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic Washington, D.C. Metro Chapter will hold its upcoming meeting on Feb. 16 at Baker Hostetler, 1050 Connecticut Avenue, NW Washington D.C. The 3.5-hour meeting starts at 9:00AM.

The K4-MA Pittsburgh Chapter will hold its upcoming meeting on Feb. 17 at The Engineer's Society of Western PA, 337 Fourth Ave. in downtown Pittsburgh. Schnader Harrison is the Pittsburgh Host Sponsor. The 3.5-hour meeting starts at 8:30AM.

Those interested in finding out additional information are encouraged to visit the official website at http://www.KeiretsuForum-MidAtlantic.com.

ABOUT KEIRESTU FORUM
Keiretsu Forum is a global angel investor network with more than 1300+ accredited investor members in 30 North American Chapters and 1000+ members in 17 International Chapters in Europe and Asia. Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic (www.KeiretsuForum-MidAtlantic.com) consists of four chapters that function as a single entity – Philadelphia, D.C. Metro, Pittsburgh and New York. Keiretsu is a Japanese term for a group of organizations with interlocking business relationships, and Keiretsu Forum is a group of accredited investors with interlocking investment interests. Selected companies embark on a 4-day road show to visit each chapter in the region where they typically present their investment opportunity to 120+ accredited investors. Keiretsu Forum's mission is "Great Association with Quality Deal Flow."

The Mid-Atlantic Region presents up to four new deals a month, 44 a year, to its members and accredited investor guests. In 2015 60% got funded, which is 30X higher than the industry average. In 2016 37 of the 44 presenting companies received some funding from Keiretsu Members, an amazing 84%. K4-MA has just submitted its funding numbers to the Angle Capital Association for inclusion in the annual HALO Report, prepared by the association and The Angel Resource Institute at Willamette University.

Every month Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East receive between 20 and 36 applications which are submitted to the K4-MA DealRoom website, www.K4-DealRoom.com, which are vetted by industry specialists. Up to 10 are then vetted by members and due diligence fellows at monthly screening meetings where they participate in a highly structured presentation-and-feedback-learning session. Three to four of the screened companies are typically invited to present at subsequent monthly Forum meetings. Entrepreneurs invited to move forward to the Forum meetings must participate in mandatory professional coaching sessions to optimize the delivery of their presentations and also agree to participate in the road show to all four cities in the region, with exposure to 100+ investors. Subsequently, information about their companies is posted on the organization's online global deal room for reference by all members. For global information visit: www.KeiretsuForum.com.

Keiretsu Contact:
Howard Lubert
HLubert@KeiretsuForum.net

Media Contact:
Kosi Harris
Percepture
kosi@percepture.com

*Due to SEC 506(c) ruling made in September 2013, Keiretsu Forum cannot publicly disclose the names of the companies that will be presenting at its Forum Meetings.
Source:Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic
