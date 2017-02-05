 
News By Tag
* Golf Course
* Golf Tours
* Gold Coast
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gold Coast
  Queensland
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765


Gold Coast Golf Packages, Offered by Seek Golf Tours

Nature has adorned Gold Coast of Australia a tremendously with beautiful gifts that make it the perfect getaway of golf. Seekergolftours's golf holiday package available right now for Gold Coast of Australia.
 
 
logo
logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Golf Course
* Golf Tours
* Gold Coast

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Gold Coast - Queensland - Australia

GOLD COAST, Australia - Feb. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Nature has adorned Gold Coast of Australia a tremendously with beautiful gifts that make it the perfect getaway of golf. The relaxed atmosphere, wide greenery over vast tract of land and scenic beauty ensures you to provide you with captivating golf holiday. One of the largest golf regions in Australia, and food markets will tempt you in every sense, so let this peculiar town of its kind, be a part of your next golf holiday.

Gold Coast Golf Packages

Seekergolftours's golf holiday package available right now for Gold Coast of Australia includes, 1 day, 3day, 5 day and also some custom tour packages and games of golf at some of the renowned golf courses in the region.

Gold Coast Golf courses

The fact remains that Gold Coast of Australia is home to a number of golf courses rated best amongst Australia's Top 100.This gives a wide range of opportunity of golf courses to suit both the casual or amateur players as well as the seasoned ones to set amongst the most picturesque landscapes.

Seekergolftours's golf holiday package takes guests to Gold Coast of Australia which is Gold Coast's best Golf Course which made #9 on the Australian Golf Digest's top 100 – A Private golf course with a combination of testing short and longer holes with ball catching bunkering. Gently contoured and bunkered open spaces provide a challenge to all players.

Creating Memorable Golf Tours

With 300 days of sunshine per year, and average water temperature of 26 degrees and 56km of pristine sandy beaches, it's no wonder the Gold Coast is a favourite year-round holiday destination. This city is also a big-hitter when it comes to golf, enjoying some of Australia's top 100 ranked courses such as Lakelands, Hope Island Links, Sanctuary Cove and The Glades.

Seekergolftours's golf holiday activities

South Australia is a famous holiday playground where cultural, artistic, culinary and sporting aspects of life are celebrated and enjoyed. It is a place, cosmopolitan in spirit, where dwelling neighbor of some of Australia's most underrated natural wonders exist in this picturesque state of Australia. Its attractions will enchant you in the pleasure seeking experiences that this progressive city has to offer.

Website: http://seekergolftours.com

Contact
Seeker Golf Tours
***@seekergolftours.com
End
Source:Seeker Golf Tours
Email:***@seekergolftours.com
Tags:Golf Course, Golf Tours, Gold Coast
Industry:Sports
Location:Gold Coast - Queensland - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Zoom Web Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share