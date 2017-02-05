News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Media Day Pop Up Shop & Post Grammy Celebration Presented By The Private Plane Honoring Malik Yusef
59th Annual 7x Grammy Nominee, 5x Award Winner & G.O.O.D. Music artist Malik Yusef celebrates his nominations for contributions on Kanye West's album The Life of Pablo and Beyonce's Lemonade.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11
2/11 - 12:00 Noon - Grammy Family Pop Up Shop Media Day (12pm-7pm), Press conference (3pm-5pm) during 5x Grammy Award Winner Malik Yusef's Grammy Family Pop-Up Shop presented by The Private Plane. 210 W. 8th St. Los Angeles, CA 90014. On Site Contact: Danny: (718) 414-9810, dcandito@thepivateplane.com (text or email preferred) | Media: AEOM PR (323) 418-2366, media@aeompr.com
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12
2/12 - 10:00 p.m. - 3rd Annual Grammy Family After Party, 2017 7x Grammy Nominee, 5x Award Winner & G.O.O.D. Music artist Malik Yusef celebrates his nominations for his contributions on Kanye Wests album The Life of Pablo, and Beyonce's Lemonade by hosting and performing at his 3rd Annual After Party following the 59th Annual Grammy Awards Show. Live performance by Recording Artist, Rachel West. Powered by Hip Hop Caucus. Celebrities expected: Michael K. Williams (HBO Film Star), Ty Dolla $ign (Taylor Gang Artist), Anthony Anderson (Primetime Emmy Nominee), Vic Mensa (Roc Nation Artist), D'banj (International Superstar). Media Check-In: 9:30 p.m. | Red Carpet: 10:00 p.m.-11:30 p.m. The Venue will be announced no later than 12 hours before the event. Must RSVP at www.grammyfamily.org | On Site Contact: Danny: (718) 414-9810, dcandito@thepivateplane.com (text or email preferred) | Media: AEOM PR (323) 418-2366, media@aeompr.com
ABOUT THE PRIVATE PLANE
The Private Plane is the world's first customizable Arts & Entertainment Agency servicing luxury goods for those who have selected high-end fashion, art, and entertainment patronage as a lifestyle choice.
ABOUT MALIK YUSEF
Malik Yusef, the WordSmyth, is an avant-garde spoken word poet, with timely lyrics that address and bring attention to national and global issues. Born and raised in Chicago's south side amongst a humble and sometimes troubled beginning, Malik rose out of those surroundings to become a 17x Grammy award-nominee, 5x Grammy award-winner, and 6x ASCAP award-winner for both pop and R&B. Other credits include Emmy, Peabody, and Tony awards. Some of Malik's early influences include Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou, William Shakespeare, Haki Madhubuti, Malcolm X, and Phillis Wheatley.
Most recently, Malik co-wrote "Sandcastles"
Contact
AEOM PR
3234182366
media@aeompr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse