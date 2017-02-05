News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tech!Espresso • In-Home Computer Repair • Calgary
Tech!Espresso encourages their customers to look their techs over the shoulder and take notes. Don't worry, they can explain any issue in plain english and help make it easy to understand. Maybe next time, you can resolve those problems on your own. Once new customers have used their services, they can also feel free to call for phone support, anytime, free of charge.
Here are some of the great features you can expect with every visit Tech!Espresso makes to your home:
Per Hour Billing: Tech!Espresso works efficiently in repairing everything on your list - at one low hourly rate, without charging for individual tasks.
Same Day Service: Their techs are located everywhere throughout the city of Calgary and are immediately available upon your request. Even today.
No Hidden Fees: They charge $49/half-hour increment. There is no travel charge and quotes are free. Save $20 when you book your appointment online.
Cross Platform Skill-set: Certified to repair anything computer related. Windows PCs. Apple computers. Even Routers, Printers and SmartTVs.
Recommended Business: With over 80,000 happy customers in Calgary they are highly acredited and sure to do great work for a reasonable price.
Online Booking: Fast and Easy On-Line Booking. Simply pick a time on their Calendar and they'll be there. Always Punctual. Always Professional.
In-Home Service: Every tech comes equipped with all tools and software needed to repair any PC or MAC related issue directly within your home or office.
Repair Guarantee: They accept Cash and all major Credit-Cards... but only after the work is done, inspected and you are 100% satisfied.
Visit Tech!Espresso on the web ( http://techespresso.ca ) to book your computer repair appointment and automatically save $20
Contact
+1-403-973-2941
***@techespresso.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse