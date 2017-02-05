News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GCC Lighting Fixtures Market Surges Ahead Unaffected By Softening Regional Construction Sector
Dubai, UAE: Despite a softening in some markets of the GCC construction sector amid a stuttering global oil price recovery, business in the regional lighting fixtures market appears to be booming.
International lighting manufacturers and local suppliers reported a number of significant regional projects over the last 12 months, and anticipate double-digit business volume growth over the next fiscal year.
Lighting solutions providers at the upcoming Light Middle East 2016 exhibition in Dubai said ongoing infrastructure investment and projects in the hospitality, retail, and entertainment sectors has led to full order books and strong demand for cutting-edge products and solutions.
Spanish manufacturer LEDS-C4 will be among more than 400 exhibitors from 30 countries at the three-day lighting design and technology showcase when it runs from 31 October – 2 November 2016 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Carles Gutierrez, the Middle East Sales Director for LEDS-C4, said the company is looking to build on its successful outing at the show last year. "We established a strong network of regional clients during Light Middle East in 2015, especially from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait," he said.
"The regional lighting industry is vital and constantly changing, and LED lighting is a booming innovation which is currently on the fast track. Combining efficiency with lighting quality and output is the newly trending demand as customers are more environmentally aware and well educated about the benefit of having green buildings.
"This is good news for us and 2016 has been a very successful year so far. We are looking at 12 per cent sales revenue growth from last year's results," added Gutierrez.
British company Mackwell, a manufacturer of emergency lighting and LED technology, is a debut exhibitor at Light Middle East 2016. Although active in the Middle East for more than 20 years, Mackwell recently opened its local company Mackwell FZE in Dubai, and has big plans to expand its regional market reach.
Rene Joppi, Mackwell's General Manager for the Middle East, pointed to regional retail expansion and hospitality projects as a driving force for business growth. "The Middle East operation is a prosperous and fast growing unit of the Mackwell global business," said Joppi, who listed the Dubai Mall, Address Boulevard Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, The Galeria, and Maaz Restaurant as key projects the company has worked on.
"It's our biggest regional market beside our home market in the UK. The business plan focuses on consistent and steady growth within the next three years up to doubling the business volume of the region compared to today."
Another Spanish company, Airfal International, will showcase at Light Middle East 2016 a range of technical lighting, ATEX, residential, commercial, industrial, waterproof, and explosion proof lighting.
Manuel de Dios Ariza, Airfal's Export Manager, said: "In the last few months, Airfal has participated in the lighting of several big regional projects such as the Gulf Hotel in Bahrain, the Mall of Qatar, the Al Furjan Villas in Dubai, the business Center Wafra Real Estate in Kuwait, and the Presidential Guard Command of the UAE Armed Forces.
"We want to take this opportunity at Light Middle East to find new potential customers who come to the show in search for quality and high technology products. We also think this is a great moment to start opening our OEM channel, a market where Airfal is taking its first step."
Other Light Middle East exhibitors reporting a number of significant projects over the last year include German company SLV, which lists the Sheikh Butti Palace in Fujairah, 1,500 villas in Meydan's District One, and the Makah Haram 2020 expansion project In Saudi Arabia, among its key ongoing or completed projects; and Abensal, which highlighted the First Gulf Bank headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the Villagio Mall Extension in Qatar, and Just Cavalli Shops across the GCC.
"Demand for the latest in lighting fixtures and technology in the Middle East continues to be high, with many Light Middle East exhibitors pointing to upcoming mega events such as the Dubai Expo 2020 as a catalyst for regional growth," said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the organiser of Light Middle East.
"Almost all are unanimous in the positive impact of region-wide sustainable economic development policies that encourage the usage of energy efficient lighting systems, and as the leading networking platform for the industry in the region, Light Middle East plays a facilitating role in the completion of many business deals and fruitful partnerships."
Now in its 11th edition, Light Middle East 2016 returns with its headline popular features including the Light Middle East Conference, bringing together key leaders to analyse innovative technologies, changing global trends and evolving regulations impacting the lighting industry.
The prestigious 4th Light Middle East Awards on 2nd November will also celebrate the most outstanding lighting projects and designers from throughout the region. More information is available at: www.lightme.net.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse