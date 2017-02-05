News By Tag
BP Auto Spares India Speaks About the Remarkable Features of MAN CLA 40.220
Featuring an impressive design, the MAN CLA 40.220 excels in performance as well as comfort. BP Auto Spares India speaks about some of the incredible features of this gigantic vehicle.
Speaking about the technical specifications, he says, "Backed by the MAN D-0836, 6871cc, DI, TurboCharged, Intercooled diesel motor, the vehicle can churn 220 HP of power and 800Nm of torque. The 9-speed gearbox adheres to the BIS-III emission norms, and is accompanied by a Single Plate, Pull Type 430mm clutch and manual transmission. With a 335 litres of fuel tank, the tractor-trailer can run at a maximum speed of 83 km/hr over highways."
Describing briefly the vehicle built and load capacity, he says, "Offering a GVW of 40,200 kg and payload of 34,000 kg, the vehicle is available in three body types - bulker, cab, and tip-trailer. While the wheelbase is 3600mm, the turning radius is 7000 mm, and the ground clearance is 283 mm. As far as dimensions are concerned, it is 6129mm long, 2475mm wide, and 3078mm tall. Outfitted with axle configuration of 4x2, power steering, and gradeability of 23%, this vehicle facilitates seamless driving on any road condition, be it steep or elevated."
Commenting on its wide applicability, he says, "This vehicle may be configured into a flat bed, low bed, skeletal, or tanker. It can be utilized for transporting a variety of materials, such as cargo, containers, equipment, coal, water, fuel, chemicals, gas, cement bulkers, and refrigerated items."
He continues, "On the inside, it offers an aerodynamic high roof sleeper cabin, which is equipped with twin beds, optional air conditioner, hydraulic operated tilt-cabin mechanism, heat & sound dampeners, and other reliable Man truck parts. For the safety of the driver and co-driver, there are seat belts, LSV, ABS, air brakes, parking brakes, and exhaust valve brakes."
He also says, "Considering all these aspects, this tractor-trailer comes across as an environment-
