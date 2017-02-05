 
News By Tag
* MAN Truck Parts
* MAN Spare Parts
* Truck Parts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Uppsala
  Uppland
  Sweden
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765

BP Auto Spares India Speaks About the Remarkable Features of MAN CLA 40.220

Featuring an impressive design, the MAN CLA 40.220 excels in performance as well as comfort. BP Auto Spares India speaks about some of the incredible features of this gigantic vehicle.
 
 
Man truck parts
Man truck parts
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* MAN Truck Parts
* MAN Spare Parts
* Truck Parts

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Uppsala - Uppland - Sweden

UPPSALA, Sweden - Feb. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The CLA 40.220 is a tractor-trailer offered by the house of MAN vehicles. This new-gen vehicle has been outfitted with a plethora of incredible features and it comes across as an ideal proposition for carrying heavy & large goods over long distances and rough road & weather conditions. The Chairman of BP Auto Spares India, an esteemed dealer of Man truck parts speaks about the power-packed features of this sturdy vehicle.

Speaking about the technical specifications, he says, "Backed by the MAN D-0836, 6871cc, DI, TurboCharged, Intercooled diesel motor, the vehicle can churn 220 HP of power and 800Nm of torque. The 9-speed gearbox adheres to the BIS-III emission norms, and is accompanied by a Single Plate, Pull Type 430mm clutch and manual transmission. With a 335 litres of fuel tank, the tractor-trailer can run at a maximum speed of 83 km/hr over highways."

Describing briefly the vehicle built and load capacity, he says, "Offering a GVW of 40,200 kg and payload of 34,000 kg, the vehicle is available in three body types - bulker, cab, and tip-trailer. While the wheelbase is 3600mm, the turning radius is 7000 mm, and the ground clearance is 283 mm. As far as dimensions are concerned, it is 6129mm long, 2475mm wide, and 3078mm tall. Outfitted with axle configuration of 4x2, power steering, and gradeability of 23%, this vehicle facilitates seamless driving on any road condition, be it steep or elevated."

Commenting on its wide applicability, he says, "This vehicle may be configured into a flat bed, low bed, skeletal, or tanker. It can be utilized for transporting a variety of materials, such as cargo, containers, equipment, coal, water, fuel, chemicals, gas, cement bulkers, and refrigerated items."

He continues, "On the inside, it offers an aerodynamic high roof sleeper cabin, which is equipped with twin beds, optional air conditioner, hydraulic operated tilt-cabin mechanism, heat & sound dampeners, and other reliable Man truck parts. For the safety of the driver and co-driver, there are seat belts, LSV, ABS, air brakes, parking brakes, and exhaust valve brakes."

He also says, "Considering all these aspects, this tractor-trailer comes across as an environment-friendly, dependable, technologically advanced, and fuel-efficient vehicle. Those who are on the lookout of replacement spares of CLA 40.220 may get in touch with us and we shall be glad to fulfil their requirements at the earliest. Customers may also visit our website and browse through our products section to get a fair idea of the availability of spares."

Source :- https://www.bpautosparesindia.com/man-spare-parts/

Contact
BP AUTO SPARES INDIA
Mobile : +91-9971119928
***@bpimpex.in
End
Source:
Email:***@bpimpex.in
Tags:MAN Truck Parts, MAN Spare Parts, Truck Parts
Industry:Automotive
Location:Uppsala - Uppland - Sweden
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BP Auto Spares India News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share