digitgaps recognized among the "Top 5 Market Research Companies" by Silicon Business Magazine

The company is considered as one of the most promising players in the global market, for delivering out-of-the-box research, analytics, and consulting services across the continuum of industry verticals.

Contact

digitGaps

2443 Fillmore St #380-2929, SF, CA

***@digitgaps.com digitGaps2443 Fillmore St #380-2929, SF, CA

End

-- The Business Magazine "Silicon" has recognized digitGaps as one of the Top 5 Most Promising Market Research Companies in the year 2016. The company is considered as one of the most promising players in the global market, for delivering out-of-the-box research, analytics, and consulting services across the continuum of industry verticals such a Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences, Medical Devices , ICT, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Chemicals, Oil, and Gas, Energy and Power, Construction and Automation and Process Control.Know your market and let your market know you' is the biggest mantra that modern day businesses must abide to. Varying preferences and choices of consumers, changing business and market conditions, rapid advancement in technologies and amplifying competition, demands businesses to be on their toes all the time.Knowing and understanding the market and its ever changing elements is an unavoidable business affair, and those who know how to be well informed and make use of the information, secure a top place in the ladder.Successful businesses engage in continual research and effective marketing to keep up with market trends and to maintain a competitive edge. Regardless of whether a business intends to launch a new product, expand its operations, diversify to a new product or market its products or services, research and marketing are vital and fruitful business activities.But one has to be very cautious while choosing a research partner as there are very few players in the industry who provide authentic and reliable business insights.Most of the players offer their services at a very low cost and provide manipulated and spin doctored results that lead businesses to incur heavy losses. Thus, what seems to be cheap may turn to be really costly.Addressing the vital need for business entrepreneurs and leaders to find a perfect market research services provider, Silicon identifies "Top 5 Market Research Companies". A distinguished panel of the industry's topmost CEOs, CMOs, Marketing Heads, VCs and analytics including siliconindia's editorial board scrutinized the list of market research firms and marketing companies in Social, Mobile and Digital space.www.siliconindia.com/ranking/Market-Research-Companies-2016.htmldigitGaps is a global market research and intelligence company serving 67% of Fortune Global 500 clients. We offer global business information, insights and intelligence in the form of reports available off-the-shelf as well as conduct custom research across the industry verticals and 80 markets. We believe in delivering value to clients through actionable insight, and expertise by using the stringent methodology to ensure all data and ratings are precise, honest and impartial. We work with top executives to help them make better-informed decisions, and help them to convert those decisions to actions.