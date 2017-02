Gift World Expo 2017 is all set to define New Trends in Gifting

Stepping into the 15th year, the Gift World Expo has become India's premier show on corporate gifting and premiums.

Contact

Ms. Himani Gulati

***@mexexhibits.com Ms. Himani Gulati

End

-- With an impressive response from the stakeholders of industry, this niche event is well known for its distinctive selling ideas in the Indian market. This year, the Show is geared up to capture the most dynamic platform for corporate gifting solutions from manufacturers, producers, designers and suppliers of gifts in a 3-day show in July at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.Making it a burgeoning nook for international market professionals with the exhibit area of across 75,000 sq ft at Pragati Maidan, the Expo will unambiguously provide numerous opportunities for existing as well as new companies from all across the world amassing together under one roof. This will also in return act tremendously for product showcasing, unveiling new products, brand building and business networking and knowledge exchange.Contemplating about the market trends, India's gifting market is estimated close to $30 billion dollars. Be it festive season or corporate rewarding, gifting industry has never failed to set new benchmarks in the company's marketing strategies. This, in return, has scaled up the demand for corporate gifts in India rampantly. Offering visitors a great diversity of ceramics, corporate gifts, decorative items and displays, DIY and art supplies, eco-friendly gifts and many more.GWE 2017 ( http://giftsworldexpo.com/ ), will have a broadened exhibit profile that includes corporate gifts and premiums, home décor and housewares, handcrafts, timepieces & watch, trophex, electronic appliances and gadgets, stationary world and custom branding machinery.-More-For all this and many more, the venue always play an important role as the exhibitors' convenience, visitors' footfall and business activities depend on the convenience that the selected venue facilitates. Pragati Maidan is India's largest international exhibition centre located in the heart of the capital city. The venue offers about 61,290 sqm of covered exhibition space in 16 state-of-the-art halls, besides 10,000 sqm of open display area making it an ideal center for trade exhibitions like this. Above all, its central location provides easy connectivity with the entire National Capital Region of Delhi with easy commutation options including the Metro (City Railways), the Pragati Maidan Metro Station of which is right inside the premises. Moreover, the venue is just 18 km from the international airport, and only 2.5 km from Connaught Place, the main hub of business activities in New Delhi.