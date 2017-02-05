News By Tag
Fruits with a twist - The Fruit Boutique - TFB
Facebook - @Fruitboutique ; Instagram - @Fruitboutique ; Twitter - @fruitboutique1
Amit Lohani, Co-founder said during the event 'we offer freshness of fruits with a twist and have more surprise elements on the shelves'. He was also noted mentioning that customers have given warm response to this fruity menu and has motivated them to continue being innovative with more recipes. His partners Sanjay Lohani and Kabir Sabarwal are in the fruit business for the last 50 years and their experise will surely be instrumental in their offering .
The Fruit Boutique is a recently launched company, which specialises in fruits , gourmet food and the team brings on table global experience in the field and that reflects in every aspect of the organization. As they say if you are thinking of fruits in style think of them - The Fruit Boutique.
www.thefruitboutique.in
Contact
Mr. Amit Lohani: Co-Founder +91 786 100 5555
The Fruit Boutique - tfbdelhi@gmail.com
***@gmail.com
