Fruits with a twist - The Fruit Boutique - TFB

Facebook - @Fruitboutique ; Instagram - @Fruitboutique ; Twitter - @fruitboutique1
 
 
TFB - The Fruit Boutique
TFB - The Fruit Boutique
VASANT VIHAR, India - Feb. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Fourth iteration of Asian Hawkers Market has several unique components to it out of which the concept introduced by team of The Fruit Boutique is the most distinctive one. Where curators assure guilt free indulgence to the consumers as they use healthy fruits in all the recipes. The menu ranges from hand crafted fruits to fruits dipped in chocolates to fruit sushi and fruit Vietnamese rolls. The twist lies in their TFB spice hut which has international flavors like Teriyaki , Char sui , Chipotle bbq , Honey Habenero , Thai sweet chilli and African piri piri. Health nuts can savour these spices on freshy cut fruit and give it a zest of life. They are the only one of the few startups which have a wide bouquet of exoctic fruit hampers , gourmet food hampers as part of their portfolio.

Amit Lohani, Co-founder said during the event 'we offer freshness of fruits with a twist and have more surprise elements on the shelves'. He was also noted mentioning that customers have given warm response to this fruity menu and has motivated them to continue being innovative with more recipes. His partners Sanjay Lohani and Kabir Sabarwal are in the fruit business for the last 50 years and their experise will surely be instrumental in their offering .

The Fruit Boutique is a recently launched company, which specialises in fruits , gourmet food and the team brings on table global experience in the field and that reflects in every aspect of the organization. As they say if you are thinking of fruits in style think of them - The Fruit Boutique.

www.thefruitboutique.in #fruitboutique Facebook - @Fruitboutique ; Instagram - @Fruitboutique ; Twitter - @fruitboutique1

Contact
Mr. Amit Lohani: Co-Founder +91 786 100 5555
The Fruit Boutique - tfbdelhi@gmail.com
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Asian Hawkers Market
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Fruits, Health, Hampers
Industry:Food
Location:vasant vihar - Delhi - India
Subject:Companies
