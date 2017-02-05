News By Tag
MEET THE ARTISTS' 29th Annual Exhibition and Gala @ Central Indianapolis Public Library:
MEET THE ARTISTS' XXIX Opening Gala Celebration Event . . . Central Indianapolis Public Library, located 40 E. Saint Clair Street. __ IN.
The Opening Gala Celebration will be held on Saturday, February 11th, 2017 from 5:00pm – 10:00pm.
This is one of the largest attended events, last year over 2000+ of you joined us making it a grand exposition. Diverse Artworks representing a wide variety of artistic mediums will be on display throughout the Library building January 28th, 2016 through March 26, 2017.
Presented as a showcase for regional African-American art, the Meet The Artists' exhibition is available for Free! public viewing during regular Central Library hours.
This year's 24 Participating Visual Artists include:
YOLANDA JORMAN (quilts), REGGIE WILLIAMS (acrylic), ROSHAUNDA HARDEN CARPENTER (mixed media), SHADE BELL (acrylic), ELIJAH NORWOOD (acrylic), ALLEN WRIGHT (acrylic, pencil, ceramics), DANIEL MATTHEW OWENS (acrylic), PURION PARKER (oil), DEIDRA COLEMAN (acrylic), LEONARD WHITE (photography)
Also on display will be the Youth Art Exhibit, "Reclaimed,"
Youth Activities include: Bottle Cap Tambourine Craft, Face Painting, Interactive Gadgets and youth and adult Coloring workshops.
We have amazing performers this year, including; "Tindley Schools Accelerated Vocal Gospel Music Choir"; "Epiphany Dance Collective-featuring Ronnie Stone"; 2 dynamic spoken word artists, "Dome" and "Niobic"; Comedian "Dwayne Cobb" and the live band – "Ground Zero".
Five local Authors will be on hand to sign and sell their works, including; Sheila L. Leavell (Moments of Reflection), Felecia Wellington (I Write in the Dark: My Truth Be Told), Anangell Murray (Life, Hope & Pain), Raynandole E. Poindexter (Legends of a Lion), and Angel Starks (The Undercover Business Woman).
Fashion show coordinator – "Danisha Green" presenting FashionTrek:
Anthony Radford __ Founder / Curator / Program Development - Artist in Residence - The Indianapolis Public Library_INDYPL.
Our food vendor this year is Backyard BBQ. This Gala Opening is set to be an evening of remembrance. As always this is a Free and Open to the public event.
We welcome you, your family and friends to come out to this great event ... Free limited parking for the Gala will be available in Central Library's underground garage, with overflow parking available at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Meet The Artists' is presented by the Library's African-American History Committee (AAHC).
For more about this FREE! Annual Library event.
INFO: 317-275-4099 ,
http://www.indypl.org/
https://www.youtube.com/
