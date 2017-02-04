 
News By Tag
* Makeawish
* Fundraiser
* Children
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Camarillo
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


Volunteers to be Honored at Wish Night 2017 Gala

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Makeawish
Fundraiser
Children

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Camarillo - California - US

Subject:
Events

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Two volunteers will be honored by Make-AWish® Tri-Counties at the 8th Annual Wish Night gala on March 3 at the Hyatt Regency in Westlake Village. Meredith Garofalo/KEYT News Channel 3 has been named community partner of the year for her dedicated community outreach efforts. Francisco Bracho, M.D., will receive the honor of healthcare professional of the year for his tireless work for Wish kids battling life-threatening medical conditions and their families.

"Meredith and Dr. Bracho dedicate countless hours supporting the work of Make-A-Wish ®Tri-Counties. We are fortunate to work with these dedicated professionals and it's truly an honor to recognize them for their service," said Pattie Mullins, CEO, Make-A-Wish® TriCounties. "Meredith's outreach efforts have raised awareness about the work that goes into each wish granted and the donations needed to make each wish come true. Dr. Bracho has worked magic to support our program making it possible for wish kids to travel safely and experience the power of a wish."

Garofalo, a Santa Barbara resident, has worked as a meteorologist for KEYT News Channel 3 in Santa Barbara for three years. She first got involved with Make-A-Wish ®Tri-Counties in 2014 when she reported on the Wish Ambassador and the Wishes in Flight programs. "This was my first exposure to Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties. I was amazed by the love and commitment the Make-A-Wish staff puts into every detail of the wish," said Garofalo. "Seeing the profound impact a wish can have on the child and his/her family is so inspiring."

As founding director of the program for Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Ventura County Medical Center, Dr. Bracho was instrumental in providing a local facility for treatment of many seriously ill children, especially those with cancer. He says it is a privilege to unburden these families with quality local care. The bonus is he can also refer those children to Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties.

"One of my most memorable moments was getting a picture of a 3-year-old wish kid giving the "thumbs up" from the cockpit of a plane, on his way to a special place," said Dr. Bracho. Several years later, MAWTC asked him to serve as Medical Advisor. "I was honored then as I am now. Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties continues to be one of the brightest lights here in our area."

Wish Night will be held from 6-9:30 p.m. and guests will have the opportunity to help make wishes come true through Fund-A-Wish. The evening also features heartfelt wish stories, a plated dinner, a wine wall, live music and silent and live auctions. Philanthropist and reality TV show personality (ABC's The Bachelor) Andrew Firestone will serve as master of ceremonies.

Last year Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties granted over 90 wishes for local children throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. This year's goal is 100 wishes. For tickets and/or sponsorship information, visit http://tri-counties.wish.org/ or email pmullins@tri-counties.wish.org or call the Wish Center at (805) 826-1178.

About Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties

Founded in 1985, Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties has granted the wishes of more than 1,400 local children in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties on the central coast of California. Make-AWish® Tri-Counties is located at 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd., Suite F, Camarillo, CA 93012. For more information or to make a donation, visit http://tri-counties.wish.org/about-us or call (805) 676-9474.

Contact
Mary DiCesare
Mayerson Marketing & Public Relations
***@mayersonmarketing.com
End
Source:MAWTC
Email:***@mayersonmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Makeawish, Fundraiser, Children
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Camarillo - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share