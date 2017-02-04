News By Tag
Volunteers to be Honored at Wish Night 2017 Gala
"Meredith and Dr. Bracho dedicate countless hours supporting the work of Make-A-Wish ®Tri-Counties. We are fortunate to work with these dedicated professionals and it's truly an honor to recognize them for their service," said Pattie Mullins, CEO, Make-A-Wish®
Garofalo, a Santa Barbara resident, has worked as a meteorologist for KEYT News Channel 3 in Santa Barbara for three years. She first got involved with Make-A-Wish ®Tri-Counties in 2014 when she reported on the Wish Ambassador and the Wishes in Flight programs. "This was my first exposure to Make-A-Wish®
As founding director of the program for Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Ventura County Medical Center, Dr. Bracho was instrumental in providing a local facility for treatment of many seriously ill children, especially those with cancer. He says it is a privilege to unburden these families with quality local care. The bonus is he can also refer those children to Make-A-Wish®
"One of my most memorable moments was getting a picture of a 3-year-old wish kid giving the "thumbs up" from the cockpit of a plane, on his way to a special place," said Dr. Bracho. Several years later, MAWTC asked him to serve as Medical Advisor. "I was honored then as I am now. Make-A-Wish®
Wish Night will be held from 6-9:30 p.m. and guests will have the opportunity to help make wishes come true through Fund-A-Wish. The evening also features heartfelt wish stories, a plated dinner, a wine wall, live music and silent and live auctions. Philanthropist and reality TV show personality (ABC's The Bachelor) Andrew Firestone will serve as master of ceremonies.
Last year Make-A-Wish®
About Make-A-Wish®
Founded in 1985, Make-A-Wish®
