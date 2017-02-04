News By Tag
Carla R Jenkins Releases New About YouTube Video to Showcase Business Core Competencies
Watch Carla R Jenkins' video here: https://youtu.be/
Here are some additional details about Phenomena Corporation and CEO Carla R Jenkins:
• Based in Washington, DC
• Possess Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certified Scrum Master (CSM) licenses
• Seeking full-time or contract W2, 1099 and/or Corp to Corp professional opportunities
• Can work national and global full-time opportunities if the client requires on-site work
• Asset and an exemplary cultural fit to any organization
• 15 years' SAS and Big Data programming and administrative experience
• 10 years' program management and project management expertise
• 10 years' economics, statistical and business analyses experience
• MBA and BA in International Economics
• Superior high-level executive communication skills
• Social Media Influencer
• Frequent LinkedIn Pulse contributor
• Positive Change Radio show Blogtalkradio host
• Project Management Minute Podcast
• Business Blogger for PM.Expert, project management blog
• Chief Blogger, for PositivityChange.com, change management blog
