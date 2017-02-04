 
February 2017





Carla R Jenkins Releases New About YouTube Video to Showcase Business Core Competencies

 
 
Carla R Jenkins, CEO of Phenomena Corporation
Carla R Jenkins, CEO of Phenomena Corporation
WASHINGTON - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Phenomena Corporation is happy to announce that its CEO, Carla R Jenkins, has released a new About Me YouTube video detailing how she and the company will help companies save time, money, energy and frustration through project management. Jenkins is a certified project manager possessing Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certified Scrum Master (CSM) licenses, and over 10 years' project management experience in the private and government sectors. All interested parties can contact the company at www.carlarjenkins.com

Watch Carla R Jenkins' video here: https://youtu.be/wY3pF8-erY8

Here are some additional details about Phenomena Corporation and CEO Carla R Jenkins:

• Based in Washington, DC
• Possess Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certified Scrum Master (CSM) licenses
• Seeking full-time or contract W2, 1099 and/or Corp to Corp professional opportunities
• Can work national and global full-time opportunities if the client requires­ on-site work
• Asset and an exemplary cultural fit to any organization
• 15 years' SAS and Big Data programming and administrative experience
• 10 years' program management and project management expertise
• 10 years' economics, statistical and business analyses experience
• MBA and BA in International Economics
• Superior high-level executive communication skills
• Social Media Influencer
• Frequent LinkedIn Pulse contributor
• Positive Change Radio show Blogtalkradio host
• Project Management Minute Podcast
• Business Blogger for PM.Expert, project management blog
• Chief Blogger, for PositivityChange.com, change management blog
Source:Phenomena Corporation
