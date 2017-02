Want to become a millionaire? Visit Flash Millionaire to quickly earn money!

End

-- Flash Millionaire is a special web-based service that offers the opportunity to become a millionaire. Our Silicon Valley based startup launched 3 weeks ago and already made more than 6 millionaires. To win this money, you only have to buy coins and click a special button. If you are the one millionth clicker, instantly win $1,000,000. 1 coin = 2$ and 1 click = 1 coin. To buy some coins, you can use your Paypal account or your credit card, and you'll receive your money by Paypal.You'll see, it's really easy and addictive. Think about it, it's cheaper and you have more chances to win than the lottery! For the moment, this service is only available in the United States but we plan to expand soon. And since we care about you, you will receiveIf you're still not sure about us, you still can try our simulation mode!"I only spent $8 and I won a million dollar." -Dave, first winner"I thought it was a scam, but actually won. I'm so surprised and will definitely try again soon!!" -ChloeTo date, we have made over. So remember, you could be the next one. Visit us today for your chance to win at https://flashmillionaire.com If you're still not sure about us, you still can try our simulation mode!