808 MAFIA Announces Residency at LIGHT NIGHTCLUB at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV

Morgan Blanchard: Morgan@clout- pr.com

Leigha Chew: Leigha@clout- pr.com

info@clout-pr.com Morgan Blanchard: Morgan@clout-pr.comLeigha Chew: Leigha@clout-pr.com

--, the trendsetting record production and songwriting team is excited to announce the residency of prodigious producer SOUTHSIDE at the LIGHT nightlife venue located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV.SOUTHSIDE who has produced singles for top artists such as Jay Z, Drake, Future, and G-EAZY, will kick off his residency Friday, February 17, featuring chart-topping hits "I Got the Keys" (DJ Khaled), "Wicked" (Future) and "Highlights"(Kanye West).For general admission, visit http://www.thelightvegas.com/Events/.For VIP Reservations, contact Kwame Boaten at (702) 418-7543.ABOUT 808 MAFIA:808 Mafia is an American hip hop production team, started by Lex Luger and Southside. 808 Mafia was founded in 2011 when rapper Waka Flocka Flame came up with the idea of a production team, made of his frequent collaborators Lex Luger and Southside. The group quickly expanded, adding a number of upcoming and affiliated producers, and is currently signed to Waka Flocka's label Brick Squad Monopoly. 808 Mafia has produced tracks for many notable artists such as Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka, Future, 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, and DJ Drama among others. Its members have also independently worked on songs with Kanye West, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Pusha T, and Wiz Khalifa.Artist contact:Rico Brooks