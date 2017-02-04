Country(s)
Walla Walla Valley Honda to Help Families in Need
The Civic Hybrid will be serviced by our own expert staff, and all of the parts will be purchased by Walla Walla Valley Honda. We'll be picking a deserving family from the submitted applications, based on employee vote, and there will be a reception held on February 17, 2017 at 4 PM to award the car to the winners.
At Walla Walla Valley Honda, we're a little different from the dealers you may be used to — we're a quirky troupe that believes buying a car should be a fun and unique experience, not the drab old haggle grind that it's become. We're fanatical about cars and community, and we want to share that enthusiasm with you. That's why we're willing to do what other dealers don't, and give back to the city that's done so much for us. So pay us a visit, and see what it's like to shop with a dealership on the other side of ordinary!
