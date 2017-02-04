 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Walla Walla Valley Honda to Help Families in Need

 
Walla Walla Valley Honda
Walla Walla Valley Honda
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- A vehicle of one's own is essential to navigating the modern world — and operating without one can be a huge hurdle to families trying to make a stable home for themselves. But beyond that, the joy and freedom of owning a car is a feeling that we believe everyone deserves — and that's why Walla Walla Valley Honda is partnering up with United Way to give away a 2005 Civic Hybrid to a family in need.

The Civic Hybrid will be serviced by our own expert staff, and all of the parts will be purchased by Walla Walla Valley Honda. We'll be picking a deserving family from the submitted applications, based on employee vote, and there will be a reception held on February 17, 2017 at 4 PM to award the car to the winners.

At Walla Walla Valley Honda, we're a little different from the dealers you may be used to — we're a quirky troupe that believes buying a car should be a fun and unique experience, not the drab old haggle grind that it's become. We're fanatical about cars and community, and we want to share that enthusiasm with you. That's why we're willing to do what other dealers don't, and give back to the city that's done so much for us. So pay us a visit, and see what it's like to shop with a dealership on the other side of ordinary!

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12619291/1
End
Walla Walla Valley Honda PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share