Save the Date for Lennar's The Grove Grand Opening Later This Month

 
 
The Grove will be Lennar's first community in the Redlands area.
The Grove will be Lennar's first community in the Redlands area.
REDLANDS, Calif. - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is thrilled to announce they will be Grand Opening the first and all-new community to the beautiful city of Redlands, The Grove, later this month on Saturday, February 25. This will be the first opportunity to tour professionally-decorated model homes and prospective homebuyers and community members are strongly encouraged to join the interest list.

"This is a very exciting community for us since it's our first time building in Redlands, a beautiful city with lots to offer," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland Empire. "We've brought some of our most popular floorplans to the area, including a Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplan."

At The Grove, homeshoppers will have four distinctive floorplans to choose from. Available in both single and two-story designs, these homes vary in size and design approximately from 1,940 to 3,162 square feet, three to four bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half bathrooms.

For more information on this upcoming community, visit www.lennar.com/inlandempire.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
