Multiple Family Dwelling, a World Premiere by James Hindman at NJ Rep
Things are not always what they seem. James and Kelly, a young married couple, seem to have it made. They have finally purchased their dream house with all the money that they've carefully saved, and James is confident that it will be a great investment for the future. He is convinced that the neighborhood is in transition and that they will reap the benefits of the coming gentrification, and all they need to do is hunker down and live for a brief while in the shadow of the drug den across the street. They may also need to make some temporary accommodations by taking a carefully chosen designated path to school with their young daughter so as to avoid the gauntlet of neighborhood delinquents. Adding further to their good fortune, they will be able to rent the upstairs apartment to their childhood friend, Tia, and her fiancé Stuart, with whom they will build their new lives together. Things start to unravel, however, when long-buried secrets are unearthed, and like an impending car-wreck in slow motion, deep betrayals and deceits are revealed as the past and present collide. No one is left unscathed, and no one is innocent.
The cast includes: Dana Brooke, Dustin Charles, Maria Couch, and Jared Michael Delaney and the play is directed by Alan Sousa. Previews begin Thursday, March 9 and opening night is Saturday, March 11 at New Jersey Repertory Company (179 Broadway, Long Branch), and the play runs through Sunday, April 9, 2017. Tickets may be purchased by calling 732-229-3166 or online at http://www.njrep.org.
The production team includes: Jessica Parks (Scenic Design), Jill Nagle (Lighting Design), Merek Royce Press (Sound Design), Patricia E. Doherty (Costume Design), Marisa Procopio (Properties)
New Jersey Repertory Company
Feb 10, 2017