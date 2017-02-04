Lotus Business Solutions Official Nominee for Top Workplaces in Denver

vegas group shot

-- We are excited to announce that Lotus Business Solutions has been nominated for The Denver Post's Top Workplaces 2017!Lotus Business Solutions has worked hard to make our culture and working environment not only efficient but also rewarding. We encourage the personal and professional growth of everyone at LBS and strive to preserve a culture that is energetic and team oriented. What makes LBS unique is that we believe in merit-based promotions and not seniory based within our company. Our philosophy is to encourage our teams to advance based on how they work. Our attention is focused on the indivdiuals who put forth the effort and dedication to learn, grow, and develop as a person, as well as within the compnay.Lotus Business Solutions started as a small compnay in 2011. We have been growing immensely over the past couple of years and are proud of all the hard work and dedication our teams have brought.That is why being nominated for the Top Workplaces of 2017 is such an honor! Stay tuned to find out if we win!