Evolve IP Named A Top Cloud Computing Company In Forbes and CRN
Ranked #3 for Cloud Infrastructure Companies Behind Google and Microsoft
WAYNE, Pa. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP, The Cloud Services Company™, today announced that the company was noted in Forbes and CRN as one of the 'Best Cloud Computing Companies and CEOs To Work For in 2017' and The '100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors of 2017' respectively. The Forbes article, which cross referenced the CRN list with the employee review site Glassdoor, ranked Evolve IP number 3 in the cloud infrastructure category just behind Google and Microsoft. Additionally, the company's Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, Thomas J. Gravina, was noted as one of the top CEOs across all companies in the Forbes ranking. The full Forbes article can be read here and the CRN article can be accessed at this link.
"Evolve IP is a remarkable success story and one that we are very proud of," said Mr. Gravina. "Over the last decade we have built an incredibly healthy, substantial business that is contributing not only to the success of our customers, but to our associates, their families and the communities where we live and work. We're looking forward to continuing our growth and expansion in 2017."
Evolve IP has been noted extensively by numerous media outlets, analysts and financial firms as a top cloud computing company. In 2016 the company was awarded as one of Inc. Magazine's 50 Best Workplaces, it was similarly awarded one of the Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America by Entrepreneur Magazine and named a Red Herring Top 100 company in North America. It has also been noted for its rapid growth having recently been nominated for Technology Company of the Year by PACT, and by being included in the Inc. 500|5000, the Deloitte Technology 500, and the Philly 100. For an up-to-date list of Evolve IP's awards and recognitions please click here.
ABOUT EVOLVE IP
Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including virtual servers, virtual desktops, disaster recovery, IP phone systems / unified communications, contact centers and more, are deployed by more than 1,300 commercial business accounts with a combined 130,000+ users, licensed seats and managed end points. Visit www.EvolveIP.net for more information.
